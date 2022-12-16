Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Woman accused of grand larceny after starting vehicle
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman who entered a vehicle and started it at a northside Elko home was arrested on a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Police were called Tuesday morning by a woman who reported the incident. She told police she yelled at the suspect and followed her when she fled on foot.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An Elko man who had been renting space in a home was arrested on a charge of lewdness with a child. Gene T. Osorio, 27, was booked into Elko County Jail on Dec. 16. According to an arrest report, the charges stem from an alleged incident two months earlier at a home where Osorio was renting a room from an acquaintance for $100 a week.
Elko Daily Free Press
County to pay ex-deputy $175,000
ELKO – Former Elko County Sheriff’s Department deputy John Gaylor, who lost his bid to unseat Sheriff Aitor Narvazia earlier this year, won a $175,000 settlement in his wrongful termination lawsuit against Elko County stemming from a vehicle crash. He doesn’t get his deputy job back, however.
Elko Daily Free Press
High-profile Elko murder case faces challenge
ELKO – A decade-old murder case that galvanized the Elko community into raising awareness of domestic violence continues to face challenges. Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, now 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors said he strangled Gonzalez while two of their children were in the residence.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek man charged with hunting violation
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal. John M. Smales, 38, was charged in an October complaint with possessing a deer that he should have known was unlawfully killed. According to a Nevada Department of Wildlife...
Elko Daily Free Press
Slater, Romero take 1st in Wiley Dobbs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — At the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, the Elko wrestling team ranked third as a team and crowned a pair of individual champions. As a team, the Indians scored 184 points — trailing only second-place Minico (207) and champion Highland (212). Individually, senior Craig Slater and...
Elko Daily Free Press
County to table recognition of assemblyman
ELKO – County commissioners plan to table their recognition of Assemblyman John Ellison when they meet Wednesday afternoon. Ellison, R-Elko, was life-flighted to a Utah hospital on Sunday with pneumonia. Family members said in an update on his condition that his oxygen levels had risen slightly “but his lungs...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians sweep South Tahoe, Wooster
RENO — Following a clean sweep of its 3A North road crossover ballgames, the Elko girls basketball team remains undefeated. The Lady Indians improved to 7-0 on the season following blowouts wins of 90-36 over South Tahoe and 69-31 over Wooster. Versus South Tahoe. On Friday, Elko left little...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko’s most affordable starter homes
3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home on non-permanent block foundation with a million dollar view! This modest home provides a quiet setting. It's 2.8 acres and faces a larger ranch to the south and beautiful view of the Rubies. The neighborhood is quiet and respectful, no HOA fees or requirements. The home has a redwood deck which provides a panoramic view of both the Rubies and Humboldt's. Sunrises and sunsets are breathtaking. Spring, summer and fall evenings on the deck are picturesque and star gazing is fabulous. The acreage has held horse and sheep, with potential for a barn converted from a 2-car garage. There's an older bully barn for tack, feed, and other items. The newer shed can be used for storage, crafts, or gardening supplies. The 1.8 mile main dirt road is well maintained by the county. It's only a 15 minute drive to Elko without having to scale any summit.
Elko Daily Free Press
Roger Hubert Stewart
SPRING CREEK—Roger Hubert Stewart of Spring Creek, NV, passed away on November 21, 2022, at 73. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. Roger was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from high school in 1967. He was proud to attend Woodstock in 1969 while enrolled at Dickinson College, PA, where he received a Bachelor’s in History in 1971. After college, he was a radio DJ, enjoyed writing screenplays, and followed his favorite British rock band, The Who, while they toured the US. He graduated from Washburn University School of Law in 1989 and became a private investigator in LA. In 1990, he worked as a Nevada State Public Defender in Ely, NV, then moved to Elko, where he served as a public defender for 27 years in the Elko Justice and District Courts. He later became Chief Deputy of the Public Defender’s Office. Roger cherished his job and truly cared about his clients. He never wanted to retire and wanted to continue to give the voiceless a voice in the justice system.
Elko Daily Free Press
Ruiz finishes 5th for Lady Indians
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Elko girls wrestling team had one girl place at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational. Sophomore Penelope Ruiz led the Lady Indians with a fifth-place finish in the 138 division, Elko finishing 20th in the team standings with 35 points. Ruiz finished with a 4-2 record...
Elko Daily Free Press
Temperatures plunge in Elko County
ELKO – Temperatures in parts of Elko County dipped Sunday morning to lows not seen for some time. The coldest spot was minus-24 at Charleston south of Jarbidge, according to a report posted by the National Weather Service. Ryndon dropped to minus-18. The temperature in Elko was around minus-12...
Elko Daily Free Press
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Ricaporte paces Spring Creek at Christmas Clash
FARMINGTON, Utah — Facing stiff competition at the Christmas Clash Invite, the Spring Creek boys wrestling team ranked 27th and the girls finished in 47th. The Spartans — who tallied a total of 41 points — were paced by their lone-placing wrestler, senior Wesley Ricaporte. Ricaporte posted...
Elko Daily Free Press
Bert Charles Munger, Sr.
ELKO—Bert Munger was born in Twin Falls, ID to William and Johanna Munger. At the age of 17, Bert joined the United States Navy and served in WWII. Upon returning to the USA, Bert received his degree in education and started teaching in Wells, NV in 1949. In 1966, Bert moved his family to Elko and took a position as the principal for Grammar #2. After 30-plus years, Bert retired from ECSD. To stay active, he long-term subbed for the rural schools and went to work for many local businesses in their sporting goods departments. Bert worked for Walmart for another 20-plus years as a way to keep busy and stay in touch with his numerous students and friends. Bert enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and the great outdoors.
Elko Daily Free Press
Christmas travel forecast for Elko
ELKO – Santa’s sleigh should have smooth sailing this weekend but there is a chance of snow for anyone traveling earlier or later. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow showers Thursday night and 30% Friday morning. The forecast for Christmas Eve and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians walk through Vikings, Colts
RENO — In its second set of 3A North crossover contests, the Elko boys basketball team walked through a pair of opponents — doing so by similar scores. On Friday, the Indians cruised past South Tahoe with ease by a score of 55-29. Elko capped a perfect weekend...
Comments / 1