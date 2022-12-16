ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Mets hire former Yankees infielder

The New York Mets are welcoming a new member of the coaching staff. They have hired Miguel Cairo to be their minor-league infield coordinator, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cairo is no stranger to the Mets, having played with...
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder stays on West Coast, gets 2-year contract

Former New York Yankees and New York Mets infielder Brandon Drury is staying on the West Coast. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Free-agent infielder Brandon Drury in agreement with Angels on two-year, $17M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic.”. Rosenthal...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes

NEW YORK (AP) — As soon as he struck an agreement with the New York Yankees last week, Carlos Rodón reached for a razor. “I was like, screw it. I might as well shave now because I know in about a week if I tried to shave and I have razor bumps, it’s not going to look great,” the pitcher said. He shaved again Thursday for a Yankee Stadium news conference to discuss his $162 million, six-year contract, the 30-year-old left-hander appearing at a ballpark without a beard for what he said likely was the first time since rookie ball in 2014. New York famously has a team rule against beards and long hair.
Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season

The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season. Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.
NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Changing Equipment

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be sporting a new look for the final three weeks of the regular season. After Pickett suffered a second concussion this season, doctors recommended that he wears a different helmet with additional padding in the back. The hope is that it'll protect him if he hits his head on the turf.
49ers Star Expected To Be Activated For Saturday's Game

The San Francisco 49ers could receive a boost to their formidable defense this weekend. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday that he expects Javon Kinlaw to return for Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders. Shanahan said Kinlaw has had a "real good week" of practice without any setbacks. Kinlaw...
