The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Turnto10.com
Newport business spreads holiday cheer to seniors with the 'gift of help'
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — If you are a senior and need a hand around the house, Santa and his helpers have a special gift for you. Santa and one of his many little helpers spent Wednesday delivering a valuable gift: their time. The holiday help comes from SURV, a...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 80, continues family tradition with 400+ piece Nativity scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An 80-year-old Providence man who lives right off of Federal Hill has created a larger-than-life Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making. Eugenio "Geno" Milano said it all started many years ago, when he was just a kid. His father, a proud Italian-Catholic, started...
Turnto10.com
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford firefighters spread Christmas cheer and information about fire safety
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — This holiday season the New Bedford Fire Department is spreading joy and useful information with their new rendition of the "The Twelve Days of Christmas." "Everyone knows 'The Twelve Days of Christmas,' but here at the New Bedford Fire Department we've changed it to...
Turnto10.com
Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
Turnto10.com
Food stores see big business with storm approaching
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — People rushed to grocery stores and markets Thursday ahead of an approaching storm. The Stop & Shop supermarket on Putnam Pike in Smithfield was busy. People were coming out of the store with full shopping carts. Some shoppers said the traffic inside the store was...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of stealing Christmas presents off Fall River porch
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Video surveillance led to the arrest of a Fall River man in connection to stolen Christmas presents on Tuesday, according to police. Residents of a house on the 1500 block of Robeson Street told police that three packages with gifts for family members were stolen from their porch last week.
Turnto10.com
Historic Park Theatre hosts sold out 'swingin' holiday party
(WJAR) — It was a sell out night on Wednesday at the Historic Park Theatre in Cranston for the theatre's 'swingin' holiday party. The show's headliner was the swing band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The theatre reopened its doors in October, after suffering extensive damage from a severe rain...
Turnto10.com
Exeter welcomes town's first hybrid marijuana dispensary
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The town of Exeter just welcomed its first dual-use marijuana dispensary Tuesday. Sweetspot is at 526 South County Trail, the first dispensary in the state planted in a rural area. A dispensary is not what first comes to mind when you think of the rural...
Turnto10.com
Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Police pull body from Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
Turnto10.com
911 call details moments after car plunges into Pawcatuck River
(WJAR) — A 911 call released by Stonington police details the moments after an elderly driver's car went off the road in Westerly and plunged into the Pawcatuck River. In the original 911 call, a bystander can be heard describing Monday night's scene of a floating car in the river to Stonington dispatch.
Turnto10.com
Fall River veteran wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in lottery drawing
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River veteran won six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the same drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. Raymond Roberts Sr. matched the first five numbers on six tickets for last Wednesday’s drawing in the Lucky for Life game.
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 2 in connection to Fall River day care break-ins
Fall River police arrested two people suspected of breaking into The Pumpkin Patch Childcare center on two separate occasions last week. An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at an apartment building on South Main Street. Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank after evidence from...
Turnto10.com
Travelers depart TF Green Airport ahead of stormy weather across nation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A major winter storm is expected to disrupt pre-Christmas travel at the end of the week. Frigid cold and heavy snow is predicted for the Midwest and parts of the Northeast, but Storm Team 10 forecasts rain and wind in Southern New England. Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze in West Greenwich
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire in West Greenwich Wednesday morning. Large plums of smoke could be seen from the scene on Nooseneck Hill Road. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous fire departments on the scene dealing with the fire. This is breaking news and this story...
Turnto10.com
Fall River project will introduce one-way roadways to help create developable lots in city
(WJAR) — Fall River officials celebrated on Wednesday a road improvement project that is supposed to spark economic development by creating new developable land. The Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project seeks to change the landscape near the Taunton River waterfront, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
