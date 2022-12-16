ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized

(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Food stores see big business with storm approaching

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — People rushed to grocery stores and markets Thursday ahead of an approaching storm. The Stop & Shop supermarket on Putnam Pike in Smithfield was busy. People were coming out of the store with full shopping carts. Some shoppers said the traffic inside the store was...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Man accused of stealing Christmas presents off Fall River porch

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Video surveillance led to the arrest of a Fall River man in connection to stolen Christmas presents on Tuesday, according to police. Residents of a house on the 1500 block of Robeson Street told police that three packages with gifts for family members were stolen from their porch last week.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Historic Park Theatre hosts sold out 'swingin' holiday party

(WJAR) — It was a sell out night on Wednesday at the Historic Park Theatre in Cranston for the theatre's 'swingin' holiday party. The show's headliner was the swing band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The theatre reopened its doors in October, after suffering extensive damage from a severe rain...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Exeter welcomes town's first hybrid marijuana dispensary

EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The town of Exeter just welcomed its first dual-use marijuana dispensary Tuesday. Sweetspot is at 526 South County Trail, the first dispensary in the state planted in a rural area. A dispensary is not what first comes to mind when you think of the rural...
EXETER, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in the leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police pull body from Coventry pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

911 call details moments after car plunges into Pawcatuck River

(WJAR) — A 911 call released by Stonington police details the moments after an elderly driver's car went off the road in Westerly and plunged into the Pawcatuck River. In the original 911 call, a bystander can be heard describing Monday night's scene of a floating car in the river to Stonington dispatch.
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Police arrest 2 in connection to Fall River day care break-ins

Fall River police arrested two people suspected of breaking into The Pumpkin Patch Childcare center on two separate occasions last week. An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at an apartment building on South Main Street. Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank after evidence from...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle blaze in West Greenwich

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire in West Greenwich Wednesday morning. Large plums of smoke could be seen from the scene on Nooseneck Hill Road. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous fire departments on the scene dealing with the fire. This is breaking news and this story...
WEST GREENWICH, RI

