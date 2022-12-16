Read full article on original website
Christian County Warming Shelters To Open
Christian County Emergency Management has announced locations of warming shelters that will be available throughout the weekend. – The Salvation Army Soup Kitchen located at 313 East 7th Street in Hopkinsville will be open as a warming shelter tonight through Sunday night, December 22-25th from 7 PM to 7 AM. This is in addition to their normal shelter and kitchen hours.
Lawrence, Alexander Bid Farewell To Trigg Fiscal Court
A pair of longtime county servants bid adieu to the local political landscape at this week’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, in Magistrate Larry Lawrence and Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander. For the past 24 years in District 6, Lawrence has been a stalwart in the Canton/Linton area, and on Monday...
School Board Selects Rebecca Pepper to Fill District 4 Seat
The Christian County Board of Education has selected Rebecca Pepper to fill the District 4 seat vacated by Michael Walker. During a special called meeting, the board met in a closed session for over an hour before returning to the open session to name their selection. Pepper is the branch...
Weather Edge Important Winter Weather Info
Due to the extreme cold temperatures forecast for the next few days, a warming center will be opening at 6:00 pm Thursday evening on December 22 at The Way, 197 Lafayette Street, in Cadiz. Contact phone numbers are 270-498-1933 and 270-302-8620. Calvary Baptist Church, on Rockcastle Road, in Trigg County,...
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Host Inaugural Christmas In Cadiz Detail
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department helped make Christmas brighter for twelve children Tuesday night during the inaugural Christmas in Cadiz detail. Thanks to donations from businesses and individuals in Cadiz and Trigg County the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department was able to take twelve children from five families shopping for Christmas Tuesday night at the Princeton Walmart. The evening began with a pizza party at Seven Springs Farms and continued as deputies and volunteers took the children to Princeton to go shopping.
Trigg Emergency Manager Warning Community To Prepare For Cold Weather
With bitter cold windchilds and snow in the forecast for Thursday and Thursday night Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant is warning community members to be prepared. Bryant says he is hoping people have already begun preparing for the hazardous winter weather the region is expecting. Bryant says leaving...
Thomas, Young, And Seibert Sworn-In At CCMS Assembly (w/PHOTOS)
In front of a packed gymnasium with students, staff and family members, three local officials who will officially take office on January 1st were sworn in during an assembly at Caldwell County Middle School Tuesday morning. CCMS Assistant Principal Laura Lee White welcomed everyone on hand and said it was...
HPD’s Sumner Announces August 2023 Retirement
Following more than 20 years of service — including the last nine as Hopkinsville’s Police Chief — Clayton Sumner announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, targeting August 1, 2023 as his exit date from local law enforcement. The timing, he said, just fits. The last nine years with...
Alfred Cossey, 83, of Cadiz
Memorial Services for 83 year old Alfred Burnett Cossey, of Cadiz, will be at 3:00 Friday afternoon, December 30, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will begin at noon Friday, December 30. Survivors:. Wife of 63 years – Sondra Gray Cossey, Cadiz, KY. Son – Alfred Burnett Cossey,...
A.L.E.R.R.T. Training At Trigg Middle School This Week
If one were to drive through Cadiz and see a caravan of law enforcement vehicles around the Trigg County Middle School this week, there’s no reason to be alarmed. This Monday through Thursday, the newest building on campus is serving as the ultimate training ground for active shooter training — but not just any active shooter training.
Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court
During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
Mandy Hamon, 42 of Cadiz
A visitation for 42-year-old Mandy Lee Hamon of Cadiz will be Thursday, December 22, from 10:00 -12:00 at King’s Funeral Home. FATHER: Dale Eugene Smith, Sault Ste Marie, Mich. MOTHER: Lisa Marable (Mitchell), Clarksville, Tenn. SPECIAL COMPANION: James Elmore, Cadiz. SONS:. Dylan Smith (Samantha), Benton. Trevor Hamon, Wood River,...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
Several People Injured Interstate 24 Wreck
Several people were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was in the emergency lane when the driver attempted to get back in the westbound lanes and pulled into the path of a truck. Three ambulances were...
Carolyn Sue Wire, 84, of Murray
Funeral services for 84-year-old Carolyn Sue (Barnes) Wire, of Murray and formerly of Trigg County, will be 2 o’clock Thursday, December 29, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 o’clock Wednesday evening, December 28.
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at Cadiz Road in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jonathan Froman was westbound on Cadiz Road when his vehicle collided with a truck driven by Blake Trump on Eagle Way. A passenger in Trump’s...
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound car collided with another southbound car at the Pembroke Road on-ramp. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
