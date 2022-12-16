ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi

Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Signing Day flip as Nebraska gets DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson

Vincent Carroll-Jackson loved his fit in Syracuse's defense during an official visit earlier this month, which led to a commitment. So when Nebraska hired defensive coordinator Tony White away from the Orange shortly after the visit, the 6-foot-285-pound Carroll-Jackson became a target for the Cornhuskers. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023

Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Breaking: Nebraska gets commitment from in-state OT Mason Goldman

Gretna (Neb.) offensive tackle Mason Goldman has given a commitment to Nebraska. The visit comes following Goldman‘s official visit with the Huskers this weekend. He had also attended a recruiting event at Nebraska the weekend before and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield had also been by the school shortly after he took over at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
NEBRASKA STATE
intheknow.com

Flight attendant shares one of her favorite underrated cities

TikToker and flight attendant Noelle Cors (@noellecors), who loves having layovers in “low-key cities,” had viewers guess the “random” city she’s super excited to be in. Viewers correctly welcomed her to Omaha, Nebraska. @noellecors. Been waiting for this one #flightattendantlife. ♬ original sound – TheDailyDeparture...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain

Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
OMAHA, NE
phscharioteer.com

Dance Team Take 1st and Prepares for Nationals

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Platteview High School Dance Team competed at the University of Nebraska, Omaha. After a long day of dancing, the girls took home two first prizes: Game Day and Hiphop. The girls worked extremely hard throughout the school year, practicing at incredibly early hours before school. This is only the beginning of a long season of successes.
OMAHA, NE
