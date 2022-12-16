Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
‘We want this to be a family’: Rhule secures 31 new Huskers on signing day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule hopes to spark excitement in the state with his first signing day as Nebraska’s head coach. Rhule opened up a Wednesday press conference by thanking coaches, their wives, Nebraska staff and Athletic Director Trev Alberts for their help during the recruiting process.
Kearney Hub
'We're coming in now': Nebraska staff locked in on in-state talent in 2023 and beyond
Ed Foley has been settling in at Nebraska. He’s recruited around Omaha and gotten to know Lincoln. The new Huskers special teams coordinator said his priorities have been, in order: Find the best talent, then find the best restaurants. “I’m not going to come here and go recruiting and...
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
Signing Day flip as Nebraska gets DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson
Vincent Carroll-Jackson loved his fit in Syracuse's defense during an official visit earlier this month, which led to a commitment. So when Nebraska hired defensive coordinator Tony White away from the Orange shortly after the visit, the 6-foot-285-pound Carroll-Jackson became a target for the Cornhuskers. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023
Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
Breaking: Nebraska gets commitment from in-state OT Mason Goldman
Gretna (Neb.) offensive tackle Mason Goldman has given a commitment to Nebraska. The visit comes following Goldman‘s official visit with the Huskers this weekend. He had also attended a recruiting event at Nebraska the weekend before and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield had also been by the school shortly after he took over at Nebraska.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
Injuries could again loom large in Butler-Creighton
When Creighton coach Gregg McDermott and Butler boss Thad Matta make small talk before Thursday’s Big East clash in Omaha,
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
Business owner Beau Ballard appointed as new Nebraska state senator
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-elect Jim Pillen are holding a press conference to announce the appointment of a new senator to represent District 21 in the Nebraska Legislature.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
intheknow.com
Flight attendant shares one of her favorite underrated cities
TikToker and flight attendant Noelle Cors (@noellecors), who loves having layovers in “low-key cities,” had viewers guess the “random” city she’s super excited to be in. Viewers correctly welcomed her to Omaha, Nebraska. @noellecors. Been waiting for this one #flightattendantlife. ♬ original sound – TheDailyDeparture...
klkntv.com
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
doniphanherald.com
Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain
Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
phscharioteer.com
Dance Team Take 1st and Prepares for Nationals
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Platteview High School Dance Team competed at the University of Nebraska, Omaha. After a long day of dancing, the girls took home two first prizes: Game Day and Hiphop. The girls worked extremely hard throughout the school year, practicing at incredibly early hours before school. This is only the beginning of a long season of successes.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
1011now.com
Lincoln Catholic, other city, county schools address Wednesday, Thursday classes and activities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The anticipated blizzard-like conditions for the rest of this week have forced area schools to make some tough choices regarding classes ahead of the Christmas break for students. Tuesday night, Lincoln Catholic Schools announced that classes would be canceled for Wednesday, which was a half day...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
692K+
Followers
88K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 2