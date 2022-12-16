Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle, western Nebraska highways continue to face closures
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Highways in the Nebraska Panhandle are taking a beating for the second straight week, with closures continuing Thursday morning. Starting one mile north of Kimball, Highway 71 is closed until three miles south of Scottsbluff. Highway 19 south of Sidney is closed through the Colorado state line. Highway 113 is closed in both directions in Colorado from US-138 to the Nebraska border.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota “Strongest Economy” Leaves Kids in Lots of Counties in Poverty
Here’s another question Governor Kristi Noem would find “hostile“: How can the “strongest economy in America” have six of America’s fifteen counties with the highest rates of child poverty?. U.S. Counties With the Highest Child Poverty Rates. 1. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – 72.67%...
Sioux City Journal
Winter storm dash cam video from the Nebraska State Patrol
Dash cam video from the Nebraska State Patrol of the winter storm Wednesday night. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, state troopers have performed 175 motorist assists since midnight, and well over 350 since the storm started Wednesday.
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
newscenter1.tv
“An ongoing fight”: Elder abuse in South Dakota remains widespread despite years of effort
RAPID CITY, S.D. – From financial scams to neglectful nursing homes, seniors in South Dakota are at risk of falling victim to elder abuse. Despite years of efforts to combat the problem, the situation remains bleak. In 2015 the South Dakota Elder Abuse Task Force issued a series of...
South Dakota rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
It was a snow storm that lasted several days, dumping several inches to a few feet of snow on parts of KELOLAND. Then came the wind.
Sioux City Journal
Thursday, December 22 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois
Winter storm continues Thursday and Friday across Iowa; here's what to expect. Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Residents Of This Nebraska City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Nebraska man ID'd as Minnesota cold case murder victim
Human remains found in Minnesota more than four decades ago were identified, authorities said Tuesday
Sioux City Journal
Standing Bear movie 'I Am A Man' to begin production in Nebraska next year
About a decade after filmmaker Andrew Troy began work on “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear,” the movie will begin production next year thanks to $6 million in grants from the state of Nebraska and the Cherokee Nation Film Office. Troy, who...
texasbreaking.com
Nebraska Couple Arrested for Allegedly Committing Quadruple Homicide
Nebraska State Patrol investigated a homicide case in the city of Laurel that took place on 4th August. Four dead bodies were recovered from two apartments in the same locality. Police found a couple to be the chief suspect in the brutal crime and they were arrested accordingly. Jason Jones and Carrie Jones allegedly carried out the quadruple homicide in a locality in Laurel.
fox29.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
News Channel Nebraska
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
klkntv.com
Homicide is now a leading cause of death in kids, but Nebraska faces a bigger threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Homicide has become a leading cause of death in kids, according to a new study. And worse yet, rates are still going up. The newly published data in JAMA Pediatrics shows that more than 38,000 children were homicide victims nationwide between 1999 and 2020. And...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa care center fined nearly $1M
Following an August incident involving a resident being tied to a chair with a bed sheet, the Lenox Care Center is facing one of the largest fines ever imposed against an Iowa care facility by the federal government. The $910,680 in federal fines comes from violation of proper response and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
kmaland.com
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
