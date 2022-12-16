ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle, western Nebraska highways continue to face closures

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Highways in the Nebraska Panhandle are taking a beating for the second straight week, with closures continuing Thursday morning. Starting one mile north of Kimball, Highway 71 is closed until three miles south of Scottsbluff. Highway 19 south of Sidney is closed through the Colorado state line. Highway 113 is closed in both directions in Colorado from US-138 to the Nebraska border.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Thursday, December 22 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Winter storm continues Thursday and Friday across Iowa; here's what to expect. Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
IOWA STATE
texasbreaking.com

Nebraska Couple Arrested for Allegedly Committing Quadruple Homicide

Nebraska State Patrol investigated a homicide case in the city of Laurel that took place on 4th August. Four dead bodies were recovered from two apartments in the same locality. Police found a couple to be the chief suspect in the brutal crime and they were arrested accordingly. Jason Jones and Carrie Jones allegedly carried out the quadruple homicide in a locality in Laurel.
NEBRASKA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Highways shutting down in western Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Iowa care center fined nearly $1M

Following an August incident involving a resident being tied to a chair with a bed sheet, the Lenox Care Center is facing one of the largest fines ever imposed against an Iowa care facility by the federal government. The $910,680 in federal fines comes from violation of proper response and...
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
KNOX COUNTY, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kmaland.com

Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE

