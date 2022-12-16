Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep your eyes peeled for someone who may be joyriding in a utility vehicle around town that was stolen from the Von Braun Center. Huntsville Police say a male parked outside of the South Hall in a dark gray/silver Chevy 4x4 pickup. The offender then hooked up the trailer, drove the blue and yellow Cub Cadet utility vehicle onto the trailer, secured it then drove off.
WAFF
1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in an early morning shooting at a Huntsville nightclub on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, a customer got into a dispute inside the nightclub and was escorted out. The customer later returned to the nightclub with a weapon and tried to reenter the building.
HPD: Nightclub customer shot, killed by security guard after dispute in club
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at a nightclub in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
WAFF
Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
WAFF
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers and responders with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. responded to a shooting on Tuesday night, according to Don Webster. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim...
WAFF
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have charged two individuals with murder following a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec. 9. According to officials, officers responded to a call on Keith Street where they found 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. dead in the roadway. Alexis Burton, 21...
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night
One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAFF
Guntersville woman arrested on cocaine trafficking charge
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville woman was arrested on Dec. 19 by agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). According to a spokesperson for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kirah Justae Havis was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a residence on AL Highway 79. During the search, agents found 71 grams of cocaine, a handgun and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 20 burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420 Arrests December 20 Mann, Jacob C; 26 resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations Smith, Christian X; 31 arson-2nd degree Walker, Joey V; 25 FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle FTA-speeding Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim in Huntsville nightclub shooting dies from injuries
UPDATE: Police say the victim has died from his injuries. Investigators say the customer was removed from the business after a dispute. They say he later returned with a weapon and tried to get back inside the club. That's when he was shot by the security officer. From earlier:. A...
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
WAFF
Former ADOC corrections officer, wife, implicated in bribery scheme
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) officer and his wife turned themselves in after warrants were issued for their alleged involvement in a bribery scheme at Limestone Correctional Facility. ADOC leaders say James Chambers is charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts...
Lacey’s Spring man accused of leading police on chase faces slew of charges
33-year-old Joseph Naaman Wayne Fleming was booked into the Morgan County Jail after authorities said he decided to lead police on a chase into Valhermoso Spring
DeKalb County authorities arrest 34 on drug-related charges
The arrests were the result of several agencies assisting each other, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
Huntsville police arrest man in connection with string of armed robberies
Huntsville police said a man was arrested Sunday after a search in connection with a string of business robberies last week. Sgt. Rosalind White said Victor Harris, 54, of Huntsville, was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday night. Harris has been charged with two counts of first...
WAAY-TV
'Armed and dangerous' Madison County robber arrested
An "armed and dangerous" Madison County robber is now in jail. Victor Harris, 54, of Huntsville, was arrested Sunday night and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Huntsville Police say Harris robbed the Dollar General in the 600 block of Nance Road on Dec. 11. Police say Harris is...
2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree, including Huntsville
Two young men have been charged with carrying out a "swatting spree" over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country, including Huntsville, and live-streamed police response.
One injured in reported shooting at north Alabama gas station
A reported shooting left one injured at a gas station in New Market on Sunday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
Attempted break-in at Madison County Jail stopped by staff, Huntsville Police
Two North Alabama men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they tried to break into the Madison County Jail. "If this is the kind of activity you want to play around with, we've got a bed for you, too," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. Turner has a zero-tolerance...
WAFF
One person shot at New Market gas station
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
Comments / 0