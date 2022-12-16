ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep your eyes peeled for someone who may be joyriding in a utility vehicle around town that was stolen from the Von Braun Center. Huntsville Police say a male parked outside of the South Hall in a dark gray/silver Chevy 4x4 pickup. The offender then hooked up the trailer, drove the blue and yellow Cub Cadet utility vehicle onto the trailer, secured it then drove off.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in an early morning shooting at a Huntsville nightclub on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, a customer got into a dispute inside the nightclub and was escorted out. The customer later returned to the nightclub with a weapon and tried to reenter the building.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers and responders with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. responded to a shooting on Tuesday night, according to Don Webster. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have charged two individuals with murder following a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec. 9. According to officials, officers responded to a call on Keith Street where they found 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. dead in the roadway. Alexis Burton, 21...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night

One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Guntersville woman arrested on cocaine trafficking charge

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville woman was arrested on Dec. 19 by agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). According to a spokesperson for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kirah Justae Havis was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a residence on AL Highway 79. During the search, agents found 71 grams of cocaine, a handgun and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 20  burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420  Arrests   December 20  Mann, Jacob C; 26  resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations  Smith, Christian X; 31  arson-2nd degree  Walker, Joey V; 25  FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle  FTA-speeding  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former ADOC corrections officer, wife, implicated in bribery scheme

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) officer and his wife turned themselves in after warrants were issued for their alleged involvement in a bribery scheme at Limestone Correctional Facility. ADOC leaders say James Chambers is charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts...
WAAY-TV

'Armed and dangerous' Madison County robber arrested

An "armed and dangerous" Madison County robber is now in jail. Victor Harris, 54, of Huntsville, was arrested Sunday night and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Huntsville Police say Harris robbed the Dollar General in the 600 block of Nance Road on Dec. 11. Police say Harris is...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person shot at New Market gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
NEW MARKET, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy