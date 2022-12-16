Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Romanian fugitive, son of reputed crime boss removed from US after arrest in Las Vegas for domestic violence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Romanian citizen in Las Vegas who was arrested in June for a domestic violence incident has been removed from the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities announced. Alexandru Claudiu Pascu, 24, was wanted by law enforcement in Romania after being convicted there for...
Las Vegas man sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed robberies
Jonathan Nagel, 25, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for six armed robberies in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for 6 armed robberies after escaping supervision
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for committing six armed robberies of gas station convenience stores. Jonathan Nagel, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon. Nagel pleaded guilty in September […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend’s sister during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s sister during a fight between the two women and his current girlfriend, according to authorities. Joseph Kennard, 26, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder. He is currently being...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Las Vegas police recruit arrested for domestic strangulation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hopeful to join the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s ranks has been charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested Dec. 10. As per police reports, officers responded to an area that is...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend to death during an argument on Dec. 15, according to investigators. Anthony Cardenas, 27, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is being held without...
pvtimes.com
Controversial Vegas councilor Michele Fiore selected for justice of peace seat
Michele Fiore has been selected to fill the vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat for Department B. Nye County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday evening for her appointment, which expires in January 2025. She fills the vacancy following the August death of Justice of the Peace Kent Jasperson, who had...
news3lv.com
Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
Contract confusion leads to Las Vegas U-Haul customer's felony arrest
From innocent to incarcerated. Customers who rented U-Hauls ending up under arrest due to missteps and misunderstandings.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
Fox5 KVVU
Former Nevada assemblywoman to fill vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The defeated Republican nominee for Nevada State Treasurer and former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michelle Fiore has been selected to fill a Justice of the Peace vacancy in Pahrump after a 5-0 vote Tuesday evening. Fiore also served in the Nevada State Assembly from November...
Mom, aunt of toddlers killed in DUI crash arraigned in court
The mother and aunt of the two toddlers killed in a suspect DUI crash made their first appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court for arraignment on Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 27-year-old Southern Nevada man is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his boyfriend fatally last week, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they received a 911 call on Thursday, Dec. 15, from Anthony Cardenas, who said his boyfriend was stabbed in the 3100 block of St. Rose Parkway.
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
thenevadaindependent.com
Only in Pahrump could a judicial appointment be this strange
Until this past week I’d never considered an FBI search warrant and a felony domestic battery charge something to trumpet on a job application, but then the Justice of the Peace position in Pahrump doesn’t come open every day. And Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and ousted...
Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person […]
Las Vegas Strip Wants to Change This Part of its Reputation
Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
8newsnow.com
Former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore chosen as new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump
A former Las Vegas City councilwoman Michele Fiore has been chosen as the new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump. Former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore chosen …. A former Las Vegas City councilwoman Michele Fiore has been chosen as the new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump. First Jewish...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a truck they believe is involved in a deadly hit and run. Police tell FOX5 a person was found with blunt force injuries in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, December 7.
Comments / 3