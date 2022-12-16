Best last-minute gifts for book lovers of 2022—Find the perfect gift for the avid reader in your life

Find the best gifts for the literature lovers in your life. Reviewed / Amazon / Owl Crate / The Paris Review / Book of the Month / Riverhead

Whether a guiding compass to lead a young reader across the borders between worlds, an intellectual primer on the topics of our times, or a poetic journey with Annie Dillard into the intricacies of the natural world, books are gifts that open doors. Read on for a look at holiday gift ideas for book lovers and young readers this holiday.

We rounded up all the best gifts for avid readers, book clubs and young readers. A great gift for a reader could cost as little as the price of one paperback, or be as large as an annual subscription to a monthly literary magazine or mail-order gift club.

Book ideas for the book lovers in your life

'Deacon King Kong' by James Mcbride

Meaningful and funny, Deacon King Kong is a masterpiece. Reviewed / Riverhead

If the canonical great American novel dared to be set in late 1960s NYC—specifically Red Hook (most likely)—then James Mcbride's Deacon King Kong would have to be a contender. It follows the deacon and former baseball coach of the Marcy Projects on a romp that starts with a drunken decision to shoot the local drug dealer, intersects with a broad slice of Brooklyn crime families and becomes a tale about community— Deacon King Kong is both a hoot that's so funny you'll find yourself quoting it to your friends and a lasting portrait of America. Published in March 2020, it remains a great gift today.

$16 at Bookshop.org

'The Battle for Christmas' by Stephen Nissenbaum

Gift a history of Christmas. Reviewed / Random House

Where did Christmas come from? Specifically, what brought about this commercialized season of gifting and wreaths, mass travel and lit-up trees in the living room? Stephen Nissenbaum's The Battle for Christmas gives us a look back in time to the rowdy carnival history of Christmas and the 19th-century Puritanical forces that outlawed and then repackaged the holiday, setting the tone for the Christmas we experience today. Published in 1996 T he Battle For Christmas was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

$18.95 at Amazon

'His Dark Materials' by Philip Pullman

His Dark Materials is a must-read for young adults. Reviewed / Scholastic

World famous, His Dark Materials trilogy by Philip Pullman starts with The Golden Compass and weaves a story that takes young readers through the veil between worlds. Full of polar bears and angels, in many ways His Dark Materials is an anti-Narnia while remaining one of its best students. One of the greatest fantasy series for young adults from the generation after The Lord of the Rings and The Chronicles of Narnia , it's a must-read for any young adult—this three-book set packages the series beautifully.

$25 at Bookshop.org

'Pilgrim at Tinker Creek' by Annie Dillard

An American masterpiece, gift Annie Dillard to a nature lover. Reviewed / Harper Perennial

A nature book that becomes something more, Pilgrim at Tinker Creek is a book about seeing the intricacy of the natural world around us. Set in the Virginia hills, the book is a personal narrative that follows Dillard's walks and observations. Published in 1974, Pilgrim at Tinker Creek won the Pulitzer Prize—it remains a wonderful pick for those curious about the natural world.

$16 at Bookshop.org

'The Night Watchman' by Louise Erdrich

Gift this Pulitzer Prize book from an American great. Reviewed / Harper Collins

One of America's great living novelists, Louise Erdrich has written 28 books including novels, poetry and more. A member of the Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa Indians, her work often tells the tales of Native Americans. Released in 2021, The Night Watchman won the Pulitzer Prize, it tells the story of Erdrich's grandfather, a night watchman at a jewel plant in North Dakota, who champions the cause of Native American rights all the way to Washington, D.C.

$17 at Bookshop.org

'The High Sierra: A Love Story' by Kim Stanley Robinson

A book for hikers and naturalists from a sci fi master storyteller. Reviewed / Little, Brown and Company

Famous for his award-winning Mars trilogy, bestselling The Ministry of the Future and more, Kim Stanley Robinson is one of America's leading sci-fi authors. In his new memoir, he explores another passion of his... hiking. The High Sierra takes readers deep into the Sierra Peaks on a journey that tells the tale of his own repeat backpacking trips into the mountains, along with a history of the mountains, from the geological processes that formed them to their explorations, and doubles as a guide for future hikers of the peaks.

Gift it on Kindle for $19 at Amazon

Subscriptions book lovers love

A literary quarterly with history: The Paris Review

Gift a subscription to the Paris Review. Reviewed / Paris Review

Since 1953, The Paris Review has been dedicated to new literature and has featured many of the classic voices in contemporary lit. Releasing issues quarterly, a gift of the Paris Review keeps them up to date on contemporary literature through short stories, poetry, essays and visual art accompaniment, and will also give them access to the Review's 69-year archive. A Kindle subscription to the Paris Review is available for those who prefer an eReader.

From $49

A subscription for the young reader: Owl Crate

A subscription for the youth, gift them Owl Crate this year. Reviewed / Owl Crate

Owl Crate makes it easy to indulge the curiosity of a young reader. With one, three and six-month plans, the subscription sends curated books and book gifts, with an option for 14 year old+ or younger readers. Our reviewer loved Owl Crate and we think it's a standout gift for children and teens.

From $35.99

Your personal book club: Book of the Month Club

Give them a curated monthly book pack with Book of the Month Club. Reviewed / Book of the Month Club.

Book of the Month Club delivers curated gift boxes to their door. This subscription service assembles a list of notable new books and then allows members to select which they receive. Gift Book of the Month Club and your giftee will be able to redeem their code to pick their selection. Gift plans include three, six and 12-month options. Sign up together and share a book club.

From $49.99

Accessories for the literary: tote bags, tech, and handmade Etsy gifts

Amazon Kindle 11th Generation

Amazon's new Kindle is full of features. Reviewed / Amazon

Amazon Kindles remain a strong alternative way to read. With an innovative e-ink screen that doesn't shine light in your eyes, Kindle is easy to read for hours. The newest 11th generation features a battery that will last for weeks, a huge 16-gigabyte memory that will hold a whole library and comes for a moderate price. Kindle gives them access to immediate book downloads, digital book pricing and even has the ability to digitally borrow books from local libraries.

From $90 at Amazon

Mitercraft Handmade Engraved Wooden Bookmark with Tassel

Give them a special bookmark this year. Reviewed / Mitercraft / Etsy

One of the fun parts of buying books is amassing a collection of interesting bookmarks. Gift them something that will stand out in any book collection with Mitercraft's Handmade Engraved Wooden Bookmark from Etsy . With tassels, inlaid wood and an option for an engraved message, it's a great supplementary gift to give alongside your favorite paperback (especially if you go with an engraved quote from the book).

From $12 at Etsy

Paris Review Tote Bag

Surprise them with a Paris Review tote bag. Reviewed / Paris Review

Already a member of the Paris Review? Gift them the tote bag instead. In bright yellow, it will look great in Soho or on the beach.

$45 at The Paris Review

Holiday gift shopping guide 2022

