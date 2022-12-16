Blends Juice Factory to Squeeze in Santa Ana

Santa Ana residents will have a new option for fresh pressed juice when Blends Juice Factory opens. Owner Shanika Nesbitt says they plan to start serving at 501 N Fairview St sometime in January of the new year.

If the address looks familiar, that’s because Blends will be a tenant at Fairview Kitchens, the forthcoming ghost kitchen from Maker Kitchens that What Now Orange County recently covered.

Nesbitt tells What Now Orange County she will be putting the new prep space to good use. In addition to servicing orders for onsite pickup and delivery through the Maker Kitchens 1Delivery platform, Blends will also be expanding production as they will be “going into Brookfield Properties in the new year.”

Nesbitt started blends in Tennessee in 2016 and relocated the business to California in the summer of 2021. Since then she has made a name for herself selling the brand’s delicious, premium, and nutritious cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juice at farmer’s markets around the state. On the juice, Nesbitt adds, “We serve a variety of delicious cold pressed juice. Our premium juice is unpasteurized, non HPP, and totally RAW. We value all real ingredients with a purpose behind each recipe.”

She also has plans to get her bottles on the shelves of “coffee shops, cafes, yoga studios, and fitness centers.”

