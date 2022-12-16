ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Blends Juice Factory to Squeeze in Santa Ana

By Jackson Frons
What Now Orange County
What Now Orange County
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d77B7_0jlMZ1bK00

Santa Ana residents will have a new option for fresh pressed juice when Blends Juice Factory opens. Owner Shanika Nesbitt says they plan to start serving at 501 N Fairview St sometime in January of the new year.

If the address looks familiar, that’s because Blends will be a tenant at Fairview Kitchens, the forthcoming ghost kitchen from Maker Kitchens that What Now Orange County recently covered.

Nesbitt tells What Now Orange County she will be putting the new prep space to good use. In addition to servicing orders for onsite pickup and delivery through the Maker Kitchens 1Delivery platform, Blends will also be expanding production as they will be “going into Brookfield Properties in the new year.”

Nesbitt started blends in Tennessee in 2016 and relocated the business to California in the summer of 2021. Since then she has made a name for herself selling the brand’s delicious, premium, and nutritious cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juice at farmer’s markets around the state. On the juice, Nesbitt adds, “We serve a variety of delicious cold pressed juice. Our premium juice is unpasteurized, non HPP, and totally RAW. We value all real ingredients with a purpose behind each recipe.”

She also has plans to get her bottles on the shelves of “coffee shops, cafes, yoga studios, and fitness centers.”



Keep up with What Now OC’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

The Outlets at Orange | Outlet mall in Orange, California

Very close to Disneyland, The Outlets at Orange is one of the best outlets in the United States as well as being one of the most visited and best designed in California. It is only 10 minutes away by car from the Disney parks, which makes it a must for tourists visiting the area. It has more than 120 stores, as well as movie theaters and other attractions, including a Dave & Busters and a skate park.
ORANGE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

VinFast Expands into Los Angeles, Orange County, With Four New Stores

LOS ANGELES — VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast’s efforts to expand its retail and service system before the delivery of vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thespellbinder.net

Lowriding isn’t lowlife

The groovy sound of funk and blues catches your attention; you turn to look and the sound is coming out of a 1963 Impala. The driver, riding in slow, lets you take in all the details— the shiny rims, coated paint, and hydraulics which bring the car to life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountyzest.com

Must-try acai bowl in Orange County

Founded in 2013, Paradise Bowls takes pride in their delectable acai and pitaya bowls crafted from fresh ingredients that keep you coming back for more. Now through January 30, download the Retail Therapy app and receive one small or medium bowl free when you purchase one bowl of the same size. Simply present coupon at time of purchase to redeem.
dot.LA

The LAPD Spends Millions on Spy Tech. Here’s What They’re Buying

Over the past six years, the LAPD spent millions in FEMA funds on automated license plate readers, predictive policing software and other spy tech, according to a new report. Authored by Action Center on Race and Economy (ACRE), the report focused on a counter-terrorism grant program under FEMA known as the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI). First created in 2003, the UASI was designed to help the largest cities beef up their emergency preparedness agencies and prevent acts of domestic terrorism.
LOS ANGELES, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles

Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

L.A. Ends COVID Eviction Protections

Los Angeles tenants will no longer be covered under COVID-era eviction protections starting February 1, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. “The decision will end some of the longest-lasting tenant protections in the nation, first passed in March 2020 as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, landlords have not been allowed to evict their tenants for most reasons, including if the owners wanted to move into their own homes.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia

A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Orange County

What Now Orange County

Orange County, CA
252
Followers
106
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Orange County's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy