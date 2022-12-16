Joe Ingles is about to make his season debut

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles watch from the bench during a timeout during the first half of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. | Aaron Gash, Associated Press

Joe Ingles, a longtime member of the Utah Jazz, is expected to make his season debut with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, according to ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski .

Ingles signed a one-year deal with the Bucks this summer as he rehabbed a torn ACL that he suffered during a Jazz-Minnesota Timberwolves game on Jan. 30.

In the wake of his season-ending injury, the Utah Jazz traded Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal . In return for him, Elijah Hughes and two future second-round draft picks, the Jazz received Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Portland and Juancho Hernangomez from the San Antonio Spurs.

Even before the injury, Ingles was widely believed to be on the trade block because of his expiring contract. After, trading him was almost a no-brainer, as Deseret News Jazz reporter Sarah Todd noted in her analysis of the eventual trade.

“Had Ingles remained on the Jazz’s roster, not only would he not be playing and taking up a roster spot, but it would have cost the Jazz nearly $30 million in luxury tax,” she wrote .

Despite the logic of the move, Ingles’ departure was mourned by Jazz players and fans alike. The lovable Australian and his family left a big impression on the franchise.

“I can’t articulate how much he’s meant to this organization and to me personally,” said then-Jazz head coach Quin Snyder after Ingles was traded, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

Wojnarowski reported Friday that Ingles’ new Bucks teammates are loving his goofy personality, as well.

“The team has already welcomed and embraced Ingles’ personality and presence,” he wrote for ESPN .

As part of his 10-month rehab process, Ingles has been practicing with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. On Saturday, as a final test of his health, he’ll participate in a 5-on-5 practice with the Bucks, Wojnarowski reported.

“Once Ingles successfully completes (that workout), that’ll be considered the last hurdle in his comeback and will clear the way for his Bucks debut Monday,” he wrote.

The Jazz next play the Bucks on Saturday, two days before Ingles’ expected return. The two teams will also meet on Friday, March 24, in Salt Lake City.