Trenton, NJ

‘Beautiful Spirit:’ Dedicated Trenton Mom Of 2 LaDashia Lewis Dies, 29

By Valerie Musson
 6 days ago
Devoted Trenton mother LaDashia Lewis died at the Merwick Rehabilitation Center in Plainsboro on Saturday, Dec. 10. She was 29.

Devoted Trenton mom of two LaDashia Lewis died at the Merwick Rehabilitation Center in Plainsboro on Saturday, Dec. 10. She was 29.

Born in Trenton, LaDashia majored in Hotel Restaurant and Tourism at Trenton Central High School Main Campus, where she graduated in 2011, her obituary says.

LaDashia most recently worked at ETS as a customer service representative. She was described as an “avid foodie” who loved both cooking and eating.

Above all, LaDashia was a dedicated mother who loved spending time with her children, Dae’Vion Lewis-Bell and Ja’Khi Lewis.

In addition to her children, LaDashia is survived by her mother, Iesha Mitchell; father, Corey Lewis (Kimberly); two sisters, LaBree Lewis and Amari Tobler; one brother, Corey Lewis, Jr.; two step sisters, Kitonia Hill and Monyae Wade; one step brother, Quosheon Hill, and many extended family members and close friends. She was predeceased by a son, Ca’Ree Brown; grandfathers, James Blackshear and Bobby James and special aunt, Cynthia Lewis.

“I cherished every moment literally every one the good the bad & the ugly,” Labree Lewis writes in a heartfelt tribute on LaDashia’s obituary.

“I’m going to miss you, everything about you…until we meet again, I’ll forever love you…”

LaDashia’s memorial will be held at Campbell Funeral Chapel in Trenton on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“Such a beautiful spirit,” Darryl Shawn Dixon writes in a tribute. “God bless RIP La Dashia.”

