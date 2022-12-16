OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky Lines
03-08-12-16-17-21-27-29
(three, eight, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
Mega Millions
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Pick 4 10PM
3-8-1-9
(three, eight, one, nine)
Pick 4 1PM
0-6-6-6
(zero, six, six, six)
Pick 4 4PM
6-4-0-9
(six, four, zero, nine)
Pick 4 7PM
2-3-4-3
(two, three, four, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
Comments / 0