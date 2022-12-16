OR Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky Lines

03-08-12-16-17-21-27-29

(three, eight, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Pick 4 10PM

3-8-1-9

(three, eight, one, nine)

Pick 4 1PM

0-6-6-6

(zero, six, six, six)

Pick 4 4PM

6-4-0-9

(six, four, zero, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

2-3-4-3

(two, three, four, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

