Festivals, Hockey & Concerts — January Eastern Iowa Events
January is typically a cold and quiet month here in Iowa, but there are still a few fun events happening throughout the Corridor and beyond! Here are some of the activities you can take part in:. Dates/Times. Tuesday, January 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th at 7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Iowa Man Wrote a Famous Christmas Song We All Love
There are so many wonderful Christmas songs we all enjoy every year. I'm a fan of the classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "The Christmas Song", "Holly Jolly Christmas", and so on. However, there's one song that it just wouldn't be Christmas without... and it was written by a famous native Iowan.
Hallmark Humbug: Iowa Keeps Getting Snubbed By Christmas Movies
We can all agree that Iowa would be the PERFECT setting for a Hallmark movie, right?. AND we all know that there are some amazing places to shoot the formulaic flick right here in the Hawkeye State. Let's set the record straight on something. Some of the greatest and most...
Some of the Weirdest Airbnbs Are In Iowa
Iowa is home to some cool vacation spots. Maybe this year you won't to give the gift of a vacation for someone important in your life. A recent study from PR Newswire came out that said that most Americans would take "experiences" over material gifts this year. 77% of us...
Iowa Singer Hailey Whitters Gets Huge Honor from Rolling Stone
Just yesterday (December 18th, 2022), Rolling Stone released their annual list of the best country albums of the year. There are 25 different albums on the list, but it was number one that caught our eye!. According to the writers at Rolling Stone, Eastern Iowa-native Hailey Whitters has been given...
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
Expect to See Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ Star Back on the Show Soon
The popular Paramount Network drama 'Yellowstone' is on a brief hiatus after the conclusion of the 1st half of Season 5 last weekend. When it returns, look for a familiar face to be back on the screen shortly thereafter. Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Mount Vernon, Iowa native Jefferson White, has...
Most Iowa Men Wait Until When To Buy Christmas Gifts?!?
I'm not afraid to confess that I sometimes put off holiday gift shopping until the last minute. Who doesn't?!?. However, a recent study has me fearing for a whole lot of people who are in serious relationships with men in Iowa. There are two types of people; those that get...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
Classic Iowa Movie Gets Name Dropped On Popular TV Show
These little nods to movies filmed in the Hawkeye State are so fun to catch!. This is especially such a great treat when you are incredibly behind on some of your favorite shows over the past few months. I was catching up on one of my favorite comfort shows 'Bob's Burgers' over the weekend.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
The Most Popular Baby Names in Eastern Iowa in 2022
Picking out a name for your pending bundle of joy can be a stressful time for some couples. What do you do? Go with a family name? Pick out something trendy. There are countless books and websites dedicated to the task of choosing your baby's name. When my wife Holly and I were trying to settle on a name, we had our difficulties.
What Spirits Did Iowans Drink the Most in 2022? [LIST]
According to a new article from KCRG, Iowans drank a LOT in 2022! A new report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says that there was a 3.75% increase in liquor sales this year, totaling around $431 million. If you're wondering what liquors Iowans were enjoying the most this year,...
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle
This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
Humbug: The Top Christmas Songs That Distract Iowans [LIST]
'Tis the season! The holiday spirit is in the air and Christmas music is on your radio, it could also be keeping you company while you work. But is Christmas music good for productivity?. The website Workamajig set out to figure out what Christmas songs are more distracting, and which...
Traveling Reminders for Iowans For The Next Three Days
Mother nature sure does want to remind us that today (December 21) is the first official day of winter and winter is going to hit Iowa like a ton of bricks beginning tonight. If you live under a rock and haven't heard that the weather throughout Iowa from tonight-Friday is going to be blizzard conditions, you can catch up on that by reading our updated story.
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
‘The Long Road’ Marines Complete Cross Country Trip [VIDEO]
A group of Marine veterans has completed their cross-country hike to raise awareness for America's Prisoners of War and the missing in action. JD Lehew and Coleman Kinzer began their journey in Boston Massachusetts. Their goal? To walk the longest highway in the United States, Highway 20, until they eventually reached Newport, Oregon according to KWWL. They were also joined by fellow veteran Ramon Shinohara two weeks into their journey. The trip to the veterans six months to complete. Over the weekend they arrived safely at the Pacific Ocean in Newport.
Arctic Blast Might Leave Iowans w/ Coldest Christmas Of the Century
This holiday season may see many Iowans experience the coldest Christmas in recorded history. We've been reporting about the blizzard that is expected to hit the Midwest at the tail end of this week, just in time for holiday travel...perfect, right?. As previously reported, eastern Iowa is expected to get...
Chance of Iowa Blizzard Increasing Heading Into Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Storm Watch for late Wednesday night through late Friday night to include all of eastern Iowa, and almost the entire state. The only part of Iowa not in the watch is the extreme southwest corner of the state. Currently, the National Weather...
