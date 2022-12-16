ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Festivals, Hockey & Concerts — January Eastern Iowa Events

January is typically a cold and quiet month here in Iowa, but there are still a few fun events happening throughout the Corridor and beyond! Here are some of the activities you can take part in:. Dates/Times. Tuesday, January 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th at 7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Iowa Man Wrote a Famous Christmas Song We All Love

There are so many wonderful Christmas songs we all enjoy every year. I'm a fan of the classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "The Christmas Song", "Holly Jolly Christmas", and so on. However, there's one song that it just wouldn't be Christmas without... and it was written by a famous native Iowan.
Some of the Weirdest Airbnbs Are In Iowa

Iowa is home to some cool vacation spots. Maybe this year you won't to give the gift of a vacation for someone important in your life. A recent study from PR Newswire came out that said that most Americans would take "experiences" over material gifts this year. 77% of us...
Iowa Singer Hailey Whitters Gets Huge Honor from Rolling Stone

Just yesterday (December 18th, 2022), Rolling Stone released their annual list of the best country albums of the year. There are 25 different albums on the list, but it was number one that caught our eye!. According to the writers at Rolling Stone, Eastern Iowa-native Hailey Whitters has been given...
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season

Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
Most Iowa Men Wait Until When To Buy Christmas Gifts?!?

I'm not afraid to confess that I sometimes put off holiday gift shopping until the last minute. Who doesn't?!?. However, a recent study has me fearing for a whole lot of people who are in serious relationships with men in Iowa. There are two types of people; those that get...
Classic Iowa Movie Gets Name Dropped On Popular TV Show

These little nods to movies filmed in the Hawkeye State are so fun to catch!. This is especially such a great treat when you are incredibly behind on some of your favorite shows over the past few months. I was catching up on one of my favorite comfort shows 'Bob's Burgers' over the weekend.
The Most Popular Baby Names in Eastern Iowa in 2022

Picking out a name for your pending bundle of joy can be a stressful time for some couples. What do you do? Go with a family name? Pick out something trendy. There are countless books and websites dedicated to the task of choosing your baby's name. When my wife Holly and I were trying to settle on a name, we had our difficulties.
What Spirits Did Iowans Drink the Most in 2022? [LIST]

According to a new article from KCRG, Iowans drank a LOT in 2022! A new report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says that there was a 3.75% increase in liquor sales this year, totaling around $431 million. If you're wondering what liquors Iowans were enjoying the most this year,...
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle

This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
Humbug: The Top Christmas Songs That Distract Iowans [LIST]

'Tis the season! The holiday spirit is in the air and Christmas music is on your radio, it could also be keeping you company while you work. But is Christmas music good for productivity?. The website Workamajig set out to figure out what Christmas songs are more distracting, and which...
Traveling Reminders for Iowans For The Next Three Days

Mother nature sure does want to remind us that today (December 21) is the first official day of winter and winter is going to hit Iowa like a ton of bricks beginning tonight. If you live under a rock and haven't heard that the weather throughout Iowa from tonight-Friday is going to be blizzard conditions, you can catch up on that by reading our updated story.
‘The Long Road’ Marines Complete Cross Country Trip [VIDEO]

A group of Marine veterans has completed their cross-country hike to raise awareness for America's Prisoners of War and the missing in action. JD Lehew and Coleman Kinzer began their journey in Boston Massachusetts. Their goal? To walk the longest highway in the United States, Highway 20, until they eventually reached Newport, Oregon according to KWWL. They were also joined by fellow veteran Ramon Shinohara two weeks into their journey. The trip to the veterans six months to complete. Over the weekend they arrived safely at the Pacific Ocean in Newport.
