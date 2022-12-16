ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

FDA Warns Texas Horse Owners Against Feeding Recalled Product

Large amounts of Manzanilla Feeds’ Top of the Rockies Alfalfa cubes have been recalled due to declining neurological health symptoms and even death. There have been 98 horses reported to show these symptoms, with at least 45 of them dying or being put down. These horses were located in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. The symptoms related to the recalled alfalfa cubes look similar to botulism and horse owners are suggested to keep a close eye on their animals to see if they develop any symptoms.
TEXAS STATE
Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas

An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
How to Keep Your Outdoor Pets/Livestock Warm During Extreme Cold

Everyone is aware that some extremely cold temperatures are making their way across the United States and are expected to impact all of Texas. The weather is expected to be as severe as the winter storm we had back in February of 2021 which is not good at all. We have recently gone over how to keep your pets warm during a power outage but what about those pets that aren't necessarily able to make it inside your home?
TEXAS STATE
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
How To Keep Your Pet Warm During a Winter Power Outage

With severe cold weather on the way later this week, many Texans are worried about a potential power outage like in February 2021. While you might’ve already thought of every way to keep you and your family warm in a winter emergency, what about your furry, feather, or scaley friends? If you have pets, it is extremely important to keep them in mind when preparing for any emergencies.
TEXAS STATE
Lubbock, TX
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

