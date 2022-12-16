ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 1PM’ game

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 1PM” game were:

0-6-6-6

(zero, six, six, six)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

