ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Colts at Vikings: What to watch for

By Mike Chappell
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTrY9_0jlMYgcN00

MINNEAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Saturday meeting with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The basics

  • Kickoff: 1 p.m.
  • Broadcast: FOX59.
  • Spread: Vikings by 3½.

History lesson, Part I:

Brace yourself. We finally have a series that favors the Colts. They hold an overall edge of 18-7-1 and have won six straight. That includes the last two meetings in Minneapolis.

History lesson, Part II:

This is one of those neat series occurrences that carried monumental consequences. The Vikings’ last win over the Colts was a 39-28 decision in the final game of the 1997 season. They beat up Jim Harbaugh and feasted on Kelly Holcomb’s carelessness.

‘Can Colts Taste Victory Vs Vikings?’: Colts Blue Zone Podcast

The loss dropped the Colts to a league-worst 3-13. But they only secured the 1 st overall pick in the 1998 draft after Jake Plummer directed Arizona’s 29-26 fourth-quarterback comeback over visiting Atlanta. That lifted the Cardinals to 4-12 and gave the Colts the opportunity to select their franchise quarterback.

Welcome in town, Peyton Manning.

History lesson, Part III:

The 10-3 Vikings are tough to figure out. They clinch their first NFC North Division title since 2017 with a win over the Colts, but they’re the first 10-win team with a negative point differential (minus-1) IN LEAGUE HISTORY. Credit being 9-0 in one-score games . . . and whipped by Philadelphia (24-7), Dallas (40-3) and Detroit (34-23).

Weakness vs. weakness:

If only. The Vikings’ deficiency is obvious, but it’s hard to imagine the Colts being in any position to exploit it. Minnesota’s defense ranks 32 nd overall (403.7 yards per game allowed), 32 nd against the pass (287.2) and tied 24th in points (24.1). Over the past five games, it’s yielded averages of 460.6 total yards, 335.6 passing yards and 30.4 points. The Vikings have given up 23 completions of at least 20 yards during that stretch, second-most in the league.

But again, are the Colts capable of continuing the onslaught? Doubt it. They’re 29 th in yards per play (4.9), 26 th in yards per rush (4.0) and 28 th in yards per pass play (5.9). They’re 31 st in scoring (16.1) and have gone for more than 20 only twice.

Jeff Saturday: Matt Ryan gives Colts best chance to win

This would be an ideal time for Matt Ryan to limber up his 37-year-old arm and attack the Vikings down the field. But a lack of protection – 46 sacks, tied for most in the league – and what appears to be Ryan’s lack of trust in that protection have reduced the passing game to short- and medium-range routes. Deep shots are few and far between.

The Colts have just three completions of at least 40 yards, all from rookie wideout Alec Pierce. The Vikings’ Justin Jefferson has six, tied for most in the league.

Ryan’s perimeter protection will be tested once again by Za’Darius Smith (9.5 sacks) and Danielle Hunter (7.0). Safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Patrick Peterson are featured in the secondary.

Get JT going:

This is our weekly mention of Jonathan Taylor and his possible impact on whatever the offense does. Establish him early and lean on him throughout. Yes, that’s tough to do without at least the threat of a deep passing game – defenses simply crowd the line of scrimmage – but trying to beat anyone with a one-dimensional passing game that can’t keep the quarterback out of harm’s way is foolhardy.

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor: You’re fighting for your legacy, fighting for the horseshoe

Taylor is as healthy as he’s been all season and running with more decisiveness and burst. He’s averaged 95 yards per game and 4.7 per attempt over his last five games.

The Vikings’ run defense has run hot and cold. It’s limited opponents to 78 yards or fewer four times, but has been gouged for at least 120 on seven occasions. Not surprisingly, they allowed an average of 149.3 yards on the ground in the losses to the Eagles, Cowboys and Lions.

Avoid a track meet:

This goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway. Gus Bradley’s defense must bring its ‘A’ game. While Minnesota’s defense is a mess, there’s nothing wrong with the offense.

There’s Justin Jefferson and his league-leading 1,500 yards. The 22 nd overall pick in the 2020 draft is 23 and arguably the best wideout in the league. And there’s wideout Adam Thielen (63 catches, 645 yards, 4 TDs) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (36, 302, 1). And let’s not forget running back Dalvin Cook (213 attempts, 950 yards, 8 TDs).

All quarterback Kirk Cousin has to do is make good decisions and distribute the football accordingly. He’s passed for 3,358 yards with 20 TDs, nine interceptions and a modest 91.1 rating.

Colts’ Jeff Saturday wants job on permanent basis

But Cousins is gettable and can be rattled. He’s been sacked 33 times, eighth-most in the league.

The Colts’ task against Cousins and his deep supporting cast is made more difficult with cornerbacks Kenny Moore II (ankle) and Brandon Facyson (illness) being ruled out.

Look for Bradley to have top cornerback Stephon Gilmore shadow Jefferson much of the afternoon. That should be interesting.

And the winner is… Vikings 27, Colts 20.

We’ll keep Minnesota’s one-possession win streak intact, but let’s not complicate things. Too much Vikings offense, not enough Colts offense. We expect Indy’s defense to hold up for much of the game, but eventually wear down.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Nixon providing unexpected spark to Packers return units

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Keisean Nixon has emerged as a pleasant surprise in the Green Bay Packers’ otherwise disappointing season. The Packers (6-8) signed the former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback in the offseason in hopes of upgrading their special teams. They didn’t know at the time Nixon would provide that spark with the ball in his hands. Nixon, 25, arrived at Green Bay with a reputation for his skills in kick coverage. He has spent the past several weeks establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top kick returners. His strategy is simple.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York’s loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets’ 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams’ return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL’s best with him in the lineup. The Jaguars will be without rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, for the second straight game because of a high ankle sprain. Walker has 3 1/2 sacks this season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WANE 15

IU’s Johnson undergoes surgery, out indefinitely

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University men’s basketball fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery today for an injury he suffered Saturday at Kansas. The program is hopeful he will return before the end of the season. In 11 games, Johnson is averaging 9.9 points and leads the team with 54 assists […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE 15

One of two moms who OD’d while driving kids spared prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of two moms who overdosed on opiates while driving kids home from a TinCaps game this summer will spend no time behind bars thanks to a plea deal with Allen County Prosecutors. Marquita L. Muff pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of neglect of […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Walters adds Harrell, Kane to staff as coordinators

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Ryan Walters has started building his Purdue Football coaching staff, making his first hires as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Graham Harrell has been named offensive coordinator after spending the 2022 season at West Virginia, while Kevin Kane joins Walters from Illinois to become defensive coordinator. Harrell has nearly two decades of experience working with […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Komets sign goalie Max Milosek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have added goalie Max Milosek to the roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against Kalamazoo. Milosek, 29, played one game with Toledo this season. The Lapeer, Michigan native appeared in 17 games with the Walleye last season, going 13-3-1 with a goals-against average of 2.87 and a .903 save […]
TOLEDO, OH
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy