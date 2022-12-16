Russell Wilson unhappy after Broncos rule him out for Week 15

Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday despite being cleared from the concussion protocol, and he apparently is not happy with the decision.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though he passed the concussion protocol. Hackett said the Broncos wanted to give Wilson “another week to get ready,” and that the quarterback is “not happy with it.”

According to Troy Renck of Denver7, the decision to sit Wilson for another week came from “the top of the Broncos organization.”

Wilson suffered the frightening injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Thursday, he appeared to be on track for a quick return, but the Broncos essentially vetoed that.

The Broncos are out of playoff contention and committed $242 million to Wilson before the season. There is no point in risking any further issues with him in that situation, even if he understandably wants to play.