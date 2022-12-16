ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning bolt electrifies parking lot by Louisiana nursing home. ‘I screamed so loud’

By Alison Cutler
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

A massive lightning bolt blinded a Louisiana neighborhood, and the local police department caught the shocking moment on camera.

The lightning struck at 2:58 p.m. on Dec. 14 next to a nursing home in LaPlace, blinding the surrounding area, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released photos and videos of the lightning.

Dozens of people commented on the photos shared by the sheriff’s office.

“I was on the road where this happened,” one person said. “I screamed so loud ... it was terrifying.”

“It was so loud ... the building shook,” another person said.

The lightning bolt struck as severe weather and tornadoes were moving through the area, FOX Weather reported. At least three people were killed by tornadoes in Louisiana as of Dec. 15, according to the news outlet, including one woman in St. Charles Parish.

“We also uplift prayers for our neighbors in St. Charles Parish,” the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote on its post.

