Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wave of canceled flights across US causing Christmas travel headaches at SMF, LAX, SFO
Holiday travel, which is in full swing ahead of the Christmas holiday, got no mercy from Mother Nature on Thursday, as winter storms level a one-two punch for air travel. Those headaches have trickled down to airports in Sacramento and other parts of California. According to FlightAware, an online flight...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US
If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are you happy in California? These 6 cities rank among the happiest in US, study says
A new study looked at the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and multiple cities in California made the top 10. SmartAsset released its findings, “Where Americans Are Happiest – 2022 Study,” on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The study looked at 164 of the largest cities in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Where was the earthquake in Northern California early Tuesday? Here’s its epicenter
A large 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday morning, rattling off more than 40 aftershocks. The earthquake occurred near the coast of Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but a tsunami is not expected. Where was the epicenter of the earthquake?. The earthquake hit south of Eureka...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gas prices are plummeting. What does it mean for Newsom’s penalty on Big Oil?
Gas prices in the Golden State are plummeting and inflation may be easing, but Democratic lawmakers and other political professionals believe it will have little effect on the state’s push to take oil companies to task for allegedly price-gouging drivers at the pump. The average price of gas in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These new California public health laws could affect you and your family in 2023
Several important health-related bills were passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, including a measure legalizing human composting and another sanctioning doctors who spread COVID-19 misinformation. Here’s a quick look at what’s effective Jan. 1. Protections for gender-affirming care. Transgender youth and their families...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California COVID sick pay expires soon. Here’s what you should know before it does
Qualifying California employees have until Dec. 31 to claim up to 80 hours of paid sick leave if they missed worked for COVID-related reasons this year. Also known as “Supplemental Paid Leave,” the program was set to expire in September until Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an end-of-year extension.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These environmental laws go into effect next year. Their impact will take decades to measure
Several of the environmental bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law this fall likely won’t lead to immediate changes for Californians. But they are expected to have profound long term effects. Here are measures to watch in the new year and beyond:. Oil and gas buffer zones. The immediate...
