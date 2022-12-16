ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Catholic Charities of Acadiana brings in reinforcements from all over to help clean up New Iberia

By Dawson Damico
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwpmA_0jlMY3TP00

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Catholic Charities of Acadiana is starting to do its part in helping clean up the city of New Iberia.

The devastation from the recent tornadoes that hit the area has organizations from all over the country doing their part in helping get New Iberia back to normal.

Hospital, dentist office and more damaged by Iberia Parish tornadoes

Catholic Charities had volunteers from Kentucky, Colorado, and Kansas take the trip down to Louisiana after hearing of the damage from the tornadoes.

Frankie Book is a high school volunteer from Kansas who told News 10 that they were supposed to come down already, and it was perfect timing for them to show up.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“Originally they had us coming in doing other work, but it was kind of God’s timing that we happened to be coming here on the day that this disaster struck,” Book said.

Kristen Dwyer, a classmate of Book at St. James Academy in Kansas, said that she understands the damage a tornado can bring to a community and is happy to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“Just having helping hands around, especially in this time of need can really help out those people,” Dwyer said. “They are just really thankful because you are in shock and it is just heartbreaking really for everyone.”

Gov. Edwards tours tornado damage in Iberia Parish as crews work to restore power

New Iberia mayor Freddie Decourt made his way to Bradley Lane and shared his appreciation to Catholic Charities for all the help they have put in for his city so far.

“It means the world,” Decourt said, “To have Catholic Charities organize this and work with us to help clean this damaged area up and get our people back as soon as we can in their houses.”

Residents down Bradley Lane said that they are thankful for the way Catholic Charities and other organizations have helped the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

Insurance claims in New Iberia in the aftermath of twin tornados

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning. For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims. The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy