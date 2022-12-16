Read full article on original website
Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
Grand Rapids Public Schools mourns death of longtime coach Bathian Mason
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools is mourning the death of longtime middle school coach Bathian Mason, who died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mason coached year-round at City High Middle School for more than 10 years, leading the school’s volleyball, basketball, and track and field teams, according to the school district.
Lowell Student Named USA National Miss Michigan Teen
Sports have surrounded Abigail German her whole life. She has three athletic sisters and a dad who officiates football games and coaches the Lowell varsity track team. But the Lowell High School senior has never enjoyed sports the way the rest of her family does. That meant Abigail needed to...
Person in custody in connection to Muskegon Heights school board member shooting
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police say they have a person in custody in relation to the shooting death of 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a school board member. Muhammad was recently elected to the school board in November and prepared to start his new position in 2023. Police have...
Second person in custody in relation to Muskegon Heights Education Board killing
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police confirmed Thursday that they have a second individual in custody in relation to a fatal shooting on Monday night. Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot in the head at his home on Baker Street on Monday night around 7:30 p.m., police say. He...
Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed Monday night
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, has died after being shot Monday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad’s home on Baker Street, according to police. Muhammad was found inside his home...
Kalamazoo Parents Are Angry With KPS Superintendent’s Parting Gift
Just days after an abrupt resignation with little explanation by the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) Rita Raichoudari, many parents and residents have thoughts on the inner workings of the latter's exit deal. It's come out that in a mutual agreement between Dr. Raichoudari and the KPS School...
Ahead of the storm, some West Michigan schools already making Thursday a half day
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- With a strong winter storm bearing down on Michigan, some school districts already are announcing an abbreviated schedule for Thursday and closing Friday. Among the districts so far to call for reduced hours Thursday are Jenison Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools and Galesburg-August Community Schools.
Children in Muskegon Heights receiving free toys
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Over 100 toys will be given to children at the “Blessings-N-Bethlehem” event in Muskegon Heights this afternoon. The nonprofit S.T.A.N.D (Strengthen The African American Nation Daily) organized the event scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Bethlehem Park on the corner of Summit Avenue and Waalkes Street.
Hometown Pharmacy closes Kent City location
KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City residents who used Hometown Pharmacy to get their medications will have to start using an alternate location. The Kent City pharmacy has closed its doors and is asking patients to use the Sparta location instead. Hometown Pharmacy told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that...
GRPD: 16-year-old hurt in late-night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened on Kalamazoo Avenue SE around 11:30 Wednesday night.
Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
Kent County Sheriff's Office releases list of warming centers
KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has released a list of warming centers in Grand Rapids as the winter storm arrives. While it isn't advised to travel during the storm, several area shelters and ministries are opening their doors to people needing warmth or shelter. Temperatures...
Jenison Public Schools address 'racist behavior' of students during game against Wyoming
Jenison Public Schools released a statement after students were involved in apparent 'racist behavior' during a boys high school basketball game against Wyoming Public Schools Friday night. A Jenison student allegedly put his hands under his armpits and made monkey noises while an African American student from Wyoming shot a...
Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?
It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan is in urgent need of help
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan is in urgent need of help. The organization is asking for toys for all of the kids spending their holidays away from home this year. The rise of RSV, flu and COVID in West Michigan is not only...
Arrest made in murder of Julius Muhammed
Muskegon Heights Police have confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Julius Muhammed.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94
Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94 Myquan Rogers sits down for his preliminary hearing at the Kalamazoo courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Rogers has been charged with open murder in death of Naya Reynolds on Aug. 26, 2022. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com) Get Photo.
