Grand Rapids, MI

WWMTCw

Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
PORTAGE, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Student Named USA National Miss Michigan Teen

Sports have surrounded Abigail German her whole life. She has three athletic sisters and a dad who officiates football games and coaches the Lowell varsity track team. But the Lowell High School senior has never enjoyed sports the way the rest of her family does. That meant Abigail needed to...
LOWELL, MI
WZZM 13

Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed Monday night

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, has died after being shot Monday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad’s home on Baker Street, according to police. Muhammad was found inside his home...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
MLive

Children in Muskegon Heights receiving free toys

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Over 100 toys will be given to children at the “Blessings-N-Bethlehem” event in Muskegon Heights this afternoon. The nonprofit S.T.A.N.D (Strengthen The African American Nation Daily) organized the event scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Bethlehem Park on the corner of Summit Avenue and Waalkes Street.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Hometown Pharmacy closes Kent City location

KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City residents who used Hometown Pharmacy to get their medications will have to start using an alternate location. The Kent City pharmacy has closed its doors and is asking patients to use the Sparta location instead. Hometown Pharmacy told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that...
KENT CITY, MI
WZZM 13

Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?

It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94

Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94 Myquan Rogers sits down for his preliminary hearing at the Kalamazoo courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Rogers has been charged with open murder in death of Naya Reynolds on Aug. 26, 2022. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com) Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

