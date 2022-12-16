ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Fellowship Club hosting holiday events

By Kelley King
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCvao_0jlMXQPQ00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fellowship Club is reaching out to those struggling with addiction this holiday season, letting them know there’s hope and hosting several holiday events.

The nonprofit is made up of people in recovery. They say part of their journey is giving back and helping others, which is why they hold a few events every year at this time.

“We bring light into the darkness of addiction,” says Alan Walder, one of the club’s founding members and in charge of community outreach.

In recovery going on 33 years, Walder and the other members are getting ready for their 16th annual gift giveaway, expecting 300 to 400 kids.

“It’s a good, self-fulfillment type of organization because we’re encouraging a drug-free lifestyle. And it’s a family illness–this addiction. So when we can help the kids, the mothers, the parents–and the kids light up. And it also gives them a sense of community to say, hey the people in the community do care about you,” says Walder.

Teen continues tradition selling hot chocolate for charity

On Saturday, December 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., people can drive up and get a gift for their children. They’re limiting it to four children per car, and they must be present to get a gift.

On Christmas Day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the club is inviting people to share a home-cooked meal and celebrate the holiday. They’re expecting 100 to 200 people.

“A lot of times, places are closed up, and we want to make sure people have somewhere to eat, and let them know we’re dealing hope,” states Walder.

While the holidays are a busy time of year, they realize these free events are sometimes just what somebody needs, and it’s what they need too in their own journey of recovery.

“I have to keep extending and helping other people find freedom from addiction,” says Walder. “You never know who’s going to need help.”

The Dayton Fellowship Club will also be open New Year’s Eve so people have a drug-free place to come celebrate and safely ring in the New Year.

The Dayton Fellowship Club is a nonprofit and accepts donations to help them put on events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Citygate Church hosts toy giveaway ahead of the holidays

CINCINNATI — For 500 Children and their families, Christmas may have come a week early. Citygate Church collected, assembled, and gave away over 500 bikes and toys on this Sunday morning before Christmas. Pastors Eric and Kim Petree of Citygate Church say this distribution captures the true spirit of the season.
LEBANON, OH
WDTN

The Recovery Room’s IV Therapy Treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With parties, gatherings and the nature of the holiday season, it can be easy to get sick or not feel your greatest. But with the help of the Recovery Room and their IV Therapy treatments, you can be in tip-top shape in no time! We talked with Dr. Mehta about the […]
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Ten years after reopening, Evans Bakery closes down

On Friday, the mother and daughter behind Evans Bakery moved busily in the kitchen, working on final orders before they close down. Customers walked in to pick up their orders and others tried to put in last minute requests in time for Christmas. Sarah Fowler was one of them. She...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Flames erupt from home in Dayton

DAYTON — A house was destroyed by a fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Dayton fire crews were called to a fire showing from a two-story home in the 200 block of Hoch Street around 8 p.m. It is not known if anyone was inside the house at the time...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local Baptist church holds Christmas gift card distribution event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is holding a giveaway for the Christmas season. A release says that St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton will hold a Christmas gift card distribution event on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 10 a.m. at the church in Dayton. “St. Luke wants to bless as […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Vacant home destroyed in Dayton blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was destroyed Wednesday night by a heavy fire. Crews from the Dayton Fire Department were called to the 200 block of Hoch Street in Dayton at 7:44 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. Dayton Fire Department crews on the scene told 2 NEWS that the first floor was […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Arctic blast: Where to find warming shelters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter storms are on the way, bringing dangerously cold temperatures with them. According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Cameron Saliga, heavy wind gusts can cause wind chills that drop the temperatures as low as -3 degrees overnight. Temperatures like this are dangerous, and several places in the Dayton and Springfield area […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

DeWine: How Ohio prepares for a winter storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference Thursday speaking up on how Ohio is preparing for an oncoming winter storm. State officials joined DeWine at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to discuss state preparation and safety information. Other speakers included ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm

The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

RTA offers free rides to travelers ahead of storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is encouraging travelers to stay home and delay their travel due to the winter storms. According to a release by the RTA, the service will offer all customers free rides through the end of 2022 in hope that it will help potential travelers delay plans until after […]
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

From abandoned industrial buildings to vibrant murals: Springfield, Ohio transforms through public art

A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield's crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy