Related
wrestletalk.com
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Star Wants To Perform On The Masked Singer
It seems that WWE star Braun Strowman is looking for a different kind of challenge, as he aspires to be a contestant on ‘The Masked Singer’. AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on the show recently as a pink dragon dressed in a wedding dress, singing a variety of pop and rock classics.
wrestletalk.com
Top Stars Appear On AEW Dark December 20
Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday from Santa Khan as the Christmas treats started early this week with numerous huge stars on AEW Dark!. With a plethora of top stars popping by AEW Dark this week (airing December 20, 2022) the gifts have already begun ahead of AEW Dynamite’s special holiday themed episode.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Popular AEW Star’s Potential Jump
A former WWE star has teased a popular AEW star’s potential jump to the company. CJ Perry, better known as Lana during her time in WWE, recently found herself back in the headlines after she revealed her earnings on private content websites following her release from the company. Perry...
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Tag Team Forms
On tonight’s premiere of AEW Dark, fans not only saw a ton of top talent but they also saw the formation of a new team!. Tony Schiavone took to the ring to announce that there was formerly a new team in AEW!. If you want to hear the Spanish...
wrestletalk.com
Future Cody Rhodes WWE Feud Revealed?
SmackDown star Karrion Kross has teased a WWE feud with Cody Rhodes, ahead of the former AEW EVP’s return. Kross and Rhodes have yet to cross paths in WWE. Rhodes was still with AEW during Kross’ previous run with the company, ahead of Kross’ release in November 2021.
wrestletalk.com
Top IMPACT Star Feels Retiring Mickie James Will Be A Career Defining Moment
A top IMPACT Wrestling star says they feel retiring Mickie James will be a career defining moment for them. Following a series of losses, Mickie James returned to IMPACT Wrestling this past summer and started her “Last Rodeo”, stating that the next match she lost that she would retire.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
wrestletalk.com
Action Andretti Opens Up About AEW Win Over Chris Jericho
Action Andretti has opened up about his unexpected AEW Dynamite win over former World Champion Chris Jericho. Andretti pinned the Ocho in a huge upset on the December 14 edition of Dynamite, ahead of Tony Khan announcing that Andretti was officially All Elite. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Andretti spoke...
wrestletalk.com
Several AEW Stars To Miss New Year’s Smash Dynamite Show
AEW is set to be without four notable names for next week’s (December 28) episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week’s show will be the annual New Year’s Smash special episode of the show, and serve as the last Dynamite episode of 2022. However, four notable AEW stars...
wrestletalk.com
Popular NJPW Star To Have US Run In 2023
NJPW star KUSHIDA has commented on his plans for 2023, revealing that he will wrestle out of the US next year. After establishing himself as a top junior heavyweight wrestler in Japan, KUSHIDA gained popularity in the US following his NXT debut in 2019. The Japanese star went on to...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Responds To ‘Delusional’ Fanbase
A WWE Hall of Famer recently joined forces with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in AEW to plenty of fan reaction. Jeff Jarrett recently addressed the heated reaction from fans on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast (subscription required), saying:. “Them F You chants, they were music...
wrestletalk.com
Details On Top WWE Star’s Contract Status
A new report has revealed details on a top WWE star’s contract status. Edge has been absent from WWE TV since his loss against Finn Balor in an I Quit Match back at Extreme Rules. Ahead of that bout, the Rated R Superstar had not been featured on every...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Fires Shot At CM Punk
Current WWE NXT star has been the talk of wrestling Twitter the past few days. The Epitome of Excellence shared a video to Twitter on Monday night, seemingly showing him getting the WWE logo tattooed on his chest. Edris followed up the tweet with a second video where he teased...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says Polarising Character Was ‘The Most Fun’ They Had In Their Career
Alexa Bliss scored the victory over Bayley on the December 12 episode of WWE Raw, earning her the next shot at Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. After the match, Alexa got in the head of Bianca, with Bray Wyatt’s logo flashing on the titantron, seemingly causing a change within Alexa.
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star
CM Punk may currently be persona non grata in AEW, but that doesn’t mean he’s not friends with anyone in the company. Dax Harwood has expressed his opinion of CM Punk previously and how it changed over their time in AEW together, saying:. “He had his door always...
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comments On First Intergender Match
A WWE star has commented on their first intergender bout in the company. On the December 19 edition of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in an intergender match. This marked the first non-24/7 title intergender match on WWE TV since Sasha Banks vs. Reginald on the January 22, 2021 episode of SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Hints At Return?
Former WWE star Eva Marie appears to have teased a return to the company, following her departure last year. Marie first joined WWE in 2013, making her in-ring debut for the promotion that August, she was moved to NXT in 2015, before returning to the main roster in 2016. In...
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Discusses ‘Always Giving 100%’ In The Ring
A popular WWE star has discussed “always giving 100%” in the ring. Sami Zayn has made a name for himself all over the world for over two decades, but he is arguably doing the best work of his career after being aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in the Bloodline.
