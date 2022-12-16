Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon’s Dislike Of Former WWE Star Led To Popular Team Not Being Pushed
There have been many instances of WWE creative not pushing wrestlers who naturally got over with the fanbase. One major example of this was with Rusev Day. The duo of Rusev and Aiden English became one of the hottest acts in the company in 2017 and 2018, but never really got presented as such on SmackDown.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
ringsidenews.com
Enzo Amore Destroys MJF In Brutal Rant
AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has to be one of the best promo talkers in pro wrestling. When he speaks, the audience pays attention to what he says in his amazing promos. Now a former WWE superstar feels that he would own MJF on the microphone. While making an...
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
ComicBook
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Announces Premiere For New Sitcom About His Life
WWE NXT star Trick Williams has revealed the premiere date for his new sitcom which is based on a true story. Williams (Matrick Belton) signed with WWE in early 2021, and was quickly aligned with Carmelo Hayes after making his TV debut. The star is preparing for the release of...
wrestletalk.com
Latest On Plans For WWE Raw December 26
An update has emerged on whether the episode of WWE Raw that will air on Boxing Day will be live or taped in advance. Last week, following the December 16 edition of SmackDown, WWE taped matches and segments for the December 23 episode. WWE will often tape shows that are...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Wanted Iconic Rivalry To End Sooner
A WWE Hall of Famer has reflected on a long-running wrestling rivalry and believes it could have been ended sooner. The legendary rivalry between Ric Flair and Sting crossed the decades. It started in NWA in the 80s, moved to WCW in to 90s and 2002 and onto TNA in...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Names Dream Opponents
A WWE Superstar has commented on the talent currently performing on WWE television across Raw, SmackDown and NXT. Speaking to Metro, Apollo Crews expressed an interest in working with “some of the world’s top stars”. Crews explained that:. “The amount of talent we have between Raw, SmackDown...
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Reportedly Set To Face WWE Hall Of Famer At Royal Rumble
WWE is currently gearing up for its next premium live event, which is one of the biggest of the year: the Royal Rumble. So far no matches are confirmed for the card outside of the annual Rumble bouts themselves, but according to WrestlingNews.co, the company is setting up a major encounter for Judgment Day leader Finn Balor.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says Polarising Character Was ‘The Most Fun’ They Had In Their Career
Alexa Bliss scored the victory over Bayley on the December 12 episode of WWE Raw, earning her the next shot at Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. After the match, Alexa got in the head of Bianca, with Bray Wyatt’s logo flashing on the titantron, seemingly causing a change within Alexa.
wrestletalk.com
Update On WWE Plans For Cody Rhodes Return
An update has emerged on potential plans for Cody Rhodes’ return feud after he makes a full recovery from his injury. Rhodes hasn’t wrestled since undergoing surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle in June. He last wrestled at the June 5 Hell in a Cell premium live event, battling Seth Rollins while injured.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Continues Character Change On Raw
In recent weeks, Alexa Bliss has been teasing a shift back towards her more dark, sinister character. Since Wyatt’s return to the company, his logo has been flashing up during Alexa’s segments on Raw, causing her to revert back to her darker side. This was never more present...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW ‘Definitely’ Has Surprises Planned For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Rocky Romero has promised that there will definitely be surprises at Wrestle Kingdom 17. While the card for the January 4, 2023 is stacked, many have their eyes on the event for moments that NJPW has not yet announced for the Tokyo Dome show. Several sources have now reported that...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star To Appear At Royal Rumble 2023?
Former WWE star Chris Masters has hinted that he may soon make a guest appearance for the company at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Masters, who currently wrestles under the name Chris Adonis, made his WWE main roster debut in 2005 as ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters. Masters was released...
wrestletalk.com
Fan Favourite AEW Star Gives Insight On Potential Future Heel Character
AEW star Willow Nightingale has very quickly become a beloved member of the AEW roster in recent months. Willow has captured the heart of the AEW Galaxy due to her captivating personality and infectious energy. Every wrestler, unless you’re Ricky Steamboat or Rey Mysterio, has to have a heel run...
wrestletalk.com
Veteran WWE Star Wants To Leave The Business ‘Better’ Because They Were Involved
In recent years, former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler has taken up a veteran role in WWE, being paired up against young up and coming stars to help them get experience,. Most recently, Ziggler seemingly began a feud with Austin Theory, laying out the United States Champion during a match...
