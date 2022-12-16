Read full article on original website
Future Cody Rhodes WWE Feud Revealed?
SmackDown star Karrion Kross has teased a WWE feud with Cody Rhodes, ahead of the former AEW EVP’s return. Kross and Rhodes have yet to cross paths in WWE. Rhodes was still with AEW during Kross’ previous run with the company, ahead of Kross’ release in November 2021.
Interesting Backstage Note About Roman Reigns’ Raw Appearance
There has been an interesting backstage note reported regarding Roman Reigns’ appearance on last night’s (December 19) WWE Raw. According to a report from Fightful Select, Roman Reigns was not physically present at the Raw taping. Rather his scene had been pre-taped at the previous episode of WWE...
Kenny Omega Says Top WWE Star Is ‘The Real Deal’
A Canadian wrestler with the initials ‘KO’ who is currently a key focal point of North American wrestling television. Turns out, more than one wrestler can fit that description in the year 2022, which has begged the question, what if Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens were to clash?
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
Behind The Scenes Video Before WWE Star’s Final Match
WWE producer and former Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble has become one of the key backstage names in WWE in recent years. The producer recently wrestled in his last match at a WWE live event in West Virginia on December 11. This was Noble’s first match since he retired to become...
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
WWE Star Shares Reunion Photos With Former WWE Star
WWE Raw star and current Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY has shared a reunion photo alongside IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI (FKA Kairi Sane). The photos were taken back in June 2022, before IYO had been called up to the main roster alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai. The...
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
New AEW Hire Details His Goals In The Promotion
AEW hired former WWE name Michael Mansury as their new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer last week. The hiring was made due to Tony Khan and WBD looking to change up the presentation of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in the new year. Mansury previously served as WWE’s Vice President...
Former WWE Star Teases Popular AEW Star’s Potential Jump
A former WWE star has teased a popular AEW star’s potential jump to the company. CJ Perry, better known as Lana during her time in WWE, recently found herself back in the headlines after she revealed her earnings on private content websites following her release from the company. Perry...
AEW Star Praises ‘Misunderstood’ CM Punk
CM Punk has not appeared on AEW television since the now infamous AEW All Out media scrum. Punk suffered an injury in the main event of the show, which was set to keep him out of action for many months, with it now seeming like he won’t be back in the company at all.
WWE Raw Kicks Off With Surprise Roman Reigns Appearance
Tonight’s (December 19) episode of WWE Raw kicked off with a surprise appearance from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns appeared in a backstage segment, where he spoke about the end of last week’s SmackDown show. It was announced that Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns would take...
AEW Star Recalls Backstage Reaction To Controversial Match
Current ROH Women’s Champion Athena has reflected on the backstage reaction to her controversial match on AEW Dark: Elevation. Athena wrestled Jody Threat on the October 17 episode of the show. The match gained traction on Twitter due to people believing that Athena was being too stiff with Threat.
AEW Name Details ‘Wild’ Schedule Prior To WWE Departure
AEW made a big hire last week, when it was announced that Michael Mansury, formerly of WWE, had joined the company. Once considered the successor to Kevin Dunn in WWE, Mansury will serve as AEW’s new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. Mansury spoke to Renee Paquette on The...
AEW Star Believes Recent Match Is Their ‘Greatest Masterpiece’
The final ROH pay-per-view event of the year took place on December 10, whe ROH held the 2022 version of it’s Final Battle event. The show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli winning back the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. However, it was the Double Dog Collar tag team...
WWE Star Teases Enormous WWE Tattoo Ahead Of Reveal On TV
Ouch! Has a WWE star just revealed that they’ve gotten an enormous WWE logo tattooed on their body?. Slightly more worrisome, this WWE star is still appearing for the developmental brand, NXT!. Known jokester and NXT star Edris Enofe has taken to Twitter to share a quick tease of...
WWE Star Shares Real Feelings About Moving To NXT
A WWE star has revealed how they really feel after moving from the main roster to NXT after appearing on the program several times. Speaking to WWE’s The Bump, Drew Gulak explained viewing a move to NXT as an opportunity. Gulak said:. “I have had a unique opportunity presented...
AEW Spoilers For Rampage December 23 & Dark Elevation
AEW spoilers here for AEW Rampage coming up on Friday, December 23 as well as an upcoming edition of AEW Dark Elevation. AEW Dynamite is set to kick off for their holiday themed edition on December 21 at 8pm EST, 5pm PST but tapings have already begun in the Lone Star state!
WWE Legend Comments On Potential Royal Rumble Return
WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time WWE Women’s Champion Molly Holly has suggested she could appear in next year’s Royal Rumble. Molly Holly has previously appeared in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The wrestling veteran currently works for WWE as a backstage...
Popular Star Recalls Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release
AEW star Athena has confirmed that IMPACT Wrestling was interested in signing her after her WWE release. The former Ember Moon was let go by WWE in November 2021 after six years with the company. After a stint on the independent scene, Athena made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing in May.
