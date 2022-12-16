Utility pole snapped on Hadley Road in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A utility pole snapped in half Friday on Route 47 at Hadley Road in Sunderland.
According to the Sunderland Police Department, a utility pole snapped in half and is blocking Hadley Road.
According to the Sunderland Police Department, a utility pole snapped in half and is blocking Hadley Road.

Hadley Road is currently closed for an unknown amount of time, and it is asked to seek alternate routes. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
