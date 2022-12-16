ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81

Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
Sonya Eddy ‘died from uncontainable infection after hospital surgery’

Sonya Eddy reportedly died from an “uncontainable” infection after hospital surgery. A close friend of the ‘General Hospital’ actress, 55, whose passing was announced on Tuesday (20.12.22), says she went into hospital for a non-emergency and pre-scheduled procedure on December 9 before she was released two days later.
