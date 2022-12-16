Depot to benefit in new defense funding bill

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau. “It’s one of the most significant laws in our history to help millions of our veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military service,” he said. The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to things like Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO