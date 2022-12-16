ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrkf.org

Tuesday, December 20th: Franklin Foil, Samuel "Chris" Spitale

Louisiana State Senator Franklin Foil speaks on several political topics including his running for re-election and the upcoming governor's election. Author Samuel "Chris" Spitale talks his recent book "How to Win the War on Truth" and his upcoming book signing on December 22nd at Garden District Book Shop in New Orleans from 5 to 8 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE

