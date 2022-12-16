Read full article on original website
Tuesday, December 20th: Franklin Foil, Samuel "Chris" Spitale
Louisiana State Senator Franklin Foil speaks on several political topics including his running for re-election and the upcoming governor's election. Author Samuel "Chris" Spitale talks his recent book "How to Win the War on Truth" and his upcoming book signing on December 22nd at Garden District Book Shop in New Orleans from 5 to 8 p.m.
Army Corps greenlights Louisiana’s $2.2 billion sediment diversion to combat land loss
In a historic decision, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed off on Louisiana’s $2.2 billion plan to divert muddy Mississippi River water into Plaquemines Parish’s degraded wetlands to rebuild land on Monday. The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion would be the first of its kind, attempting to mimic how...
