Tristan Thompson Will Pay Maralee Nichols $9,500 A Month In Child Support: Source

By Molly Claire Goddard
 6 days ago
mega; @maraleenichols/instagram

It's time for Tristan Thompson to pay up! According to insiders close to the NBA star and Maralee Nichols , the former lovers, who share 1-year-old son Theo , have finally reached a paternity settlement .

Thompson, 31, will allegedly pay the Texas based fitness trainer, also 31, a mere $9,500 and will have to cover a portion of Nichols' lawyer fees.

@maraleenichols/instagram

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S SISTERS EXPRESS 'CONCERN' OVER HER 'VERY SKINNY' FIGURE AFTER TRISTAN THOMPSON SCANDAL

The social media influencer will have sole custody of the little boy, but visitation with the former Chicago Bulls player, who was granted a lower monthly child support payment due to him not being on any basketball team at the moment, has yet to be figured out.

As OK! previously reported , Thompson, who shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a yet-to-be-named baby boy with Khloé Kardashian , confirmed in January that he was in fact the father of Nichols' son after stepping out on his relationship with The Kardashians star.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he confirmed in a social media post.

@maraleenichols/instagram

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you," the athlete penned.

ALL OF TRISTAN THOMPSON'S ALLEGED FLINGS & SIDE CHICKS: JORDYN WOODS, SYDNEY CHASE, MORE

@maraleenichols/instagram

Nichols, who gave birth to their son in December 2021, claimed Thompson told her he was single before hooking up with him during a birthday celebration in March 2021.

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan ," the trainer explained in an interview about the situation. "My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."

TMZ spoke to sources about the alleged settlement between Thompson and Nichols.

