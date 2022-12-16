Tristan Thompson Will Pay Maralee Nichols $9,500 A Month In Child Support: Source

mega; @maraleenichols/instagram

It's time for Tristan Thompson to pay up! According to insiders close to the NBA star and Maralee Nichols , the former lovers, who share 1-year-old son Theo , have finally reached a paternity settlement .

Thompson, 31, will allegedly pay the Texas based fitness trainer, also 31, a mere $9,500 and will have to cover a portion of Nichols' lawyer fees.

The social media influencer will have sole custody of the little boy, but visitation with the former Chicago Bulls player, who was granted a lower monthly child support payment due to him not being on any basketball team at the moment, has yet to be figured out.

As OK! previously reported , Thompson, who shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a yet-to-be-named baby boy with Khloé Kardashian , confirmed in January that he was in fact the father of Nichols' son after stepping out on his relationship with The Kardashians star.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he confirmed in a social media post.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you," the athlete penned.

Nichols, who gave birth to their son in December 2021, claimed Thompson told her he was single before hooking up with him during a birthday celebration in March 2021.

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan ," the trainer explained in an interview about the situation. "My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."

TMZ spoke to sources about the alleged settlement between Thompson and Nichols.