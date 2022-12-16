ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill suggests moving Pro Bowl to middle of NFL season

Shortly after the announcement of this year's rosters for the Pro Bowl Games, Hill took to Twitter, suggesting the yearly all-star festivities should take place during the season, much like the NBA showcases its stars. Long ago watered down because players either decline the invitation or don't give their all...
NBC Sports

NFL Week 16 picks ATS: Bengals beat Patriots, Jaguars defeat Jets

The NFL playoff races in both conferences are intensifying entering a pivotal Week 16. There are 10 teams (six in the AFC and three in the NFC) that trail a playoff spot by two games or fewer. This week's schedule is loaded with matchups between teams in a playoff spot...
NBC Sports

Edelman criticizes Mac Jones for outbursts, tackle attempt on lateral play

Vince Wilfork isn't the only former New England Patriots player who hasn't liked seeing Mac Jones' on-field outbursts in recent weeks. The Patriots' starting quarterback has not been shy about voicing his frustration with his words -- like screaming about the offense on the sideline during a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills -- or throwing up his hands.
NBC Sports

Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake

The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports

Why Giants backed away from Correa agreement after physical

The Giants had planned for this week to be one of the most important in franchise history. Carlos Correa was set to be introduced at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning, with a whirlwind media tour after his press conference and a cable-car ride in downtown San Francisco to top it all off.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy explains differences for 49ers QBs in Shanahan's system

Brock Purdy might have a different skill set than the 49ers quarterbacks before him, but the rookie explained why not much has to change in Kyle Shanahan’s system. “Everyone plays the game a little differently,” Purdy said on Wednesday. “But at the core, we are running the same offense with Kyle — his mindset in terms of the progressions, where we need to be, and where the ball needs to go.”
NBC Sports

Saints rule out Chris Olave; Jarvis Landry is headed to IR

The Saints will have depth issues at receiver for Saturday’s game against the Browns. They have ruled out rookie receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) after he did not practice all week. Olave leads the Saints in receptions (63), targets (102) and receiving yards (940) and has three touchdown receptions this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response

The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
NBC Sports

Ranking the Eagles’ five biggest Pro Bowl snubs

The Eagles had eight players named to the Pro Bowl this season. That’s more than any other team in the NFL, which makes sense when you look at their 13-1 record. And they could have had even more. In fact, nine Eagles players were named alternates this season: Rick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How to watch Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16

After losing in crushing fashion to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, the Washington Commanders badly could use a victory this Saturday. Washington (7-6-1) will need to play one of its best games of the 2022 season, however, as they travel across the country to take on the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, winners of seven straight. The Commanders currently hold the seventh and final wild-card spot in the NFC, but the Seahawks and Lions lurk just a half-game back.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski says he’s “kinda bored”

Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’s done playing. His agent has said he doesn’t believe Gronk. And the rest of us have believed that Gronkowski could possibly return if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns on the Gronk signal. Fully aware of those dynamics, Gronkowski tweeted on...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Noah Sewell will skip Oregon’s bowl game, join his brothers in the NFL in 2023

Oregon middle linebacker Noah Sewell will enter the 2023 NFL draft and make his family 4-for-4 in producing brothers who play pro football. Sewell is the brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Saints practice squad linebacker Nephi Sewell and Philadelphia Stars linebacker Gabriel Sewell. Noah is viewed as a mid-round pick and the most talented of the three Sewell brothers who play linebacker, although not quite the kind of prospect as Penei, who was an All-American and No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
OREGON STATE
NBC Sports

Perry: Why Mac Jones has failed to develop a Joe Burrow-like trajectory

Football fans have been robbed of what could have been a pretty entertaining storyline this week. Just imagine, had things played out differently for the Patriots offense this year, what the storylines might've been ahead of Cincinnati's visit to Foxboro. "The pocket passer has been re-born!" "The Patriots and Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Dickerson a surprise pick as Eagles' offense lands record six Pro Bowlers

You figured Jason Kelce was in. You knew Jalen Hurts was a lock. There wasn’t much doubt about A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders or Haason Reddick. Dickerson, the Eagles’ promising but largely unheralded 24-year-old left guard, became a surprise first-time Pro Bowler Wednesday, and he’s one of eight Eagles to receive the annual honor.
ARIZONA STATE

