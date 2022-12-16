ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redford Charter Township, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

2 teens face DUI charges after crash injures 5 people in St. Clair County

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say two teens accused of underage drinking are charged after crashing their vehicles and injuring five people, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.Police say the teens, ages 18 and 19, were driving separate cars on Saturday when one of the drivers attempted to pass the other and collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township.The sheriff's office says six people were involved in the crash. Of those six people, three were ejected and five were transported to a hospital. One man was found pinned under a vehicle and sustained minor injuries, authorities say. Another man was found unconscious and was transported to a hospital where he remains on a ventilator.Authorities believe the teens were at a local bar and were allegedly served drinks after showing fake IDs. That information was given to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.The teen who caused the crash was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and the other was charged with operating while intoxicated.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

6th-grader in custody, police say loaded 9mm found in school backpack

A Waterford Township sixth-grader is in Children’s Village after he allegedly brought a handgun to school. According to the Waterford Police Department, another student reported to school officials that the fellow student — an 11-year-old — had what was believed to be a BB gun to Pierce Middle School at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. School administrators located the student suspect and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the student’s backpack, police said.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer kidnap plotter's kin rally to save him from life prison term

Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison. Adam Fox's mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.
POTTERVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Man who stabbed Macomb prison inmate charged

A prisoner at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township who allegedly stabbed and killed another inmate has been charged with first-degree murder, officials said Tuesday. Michael Ketchum also was charged with assault with intent to murder and being a prisoner in possession of a weapon, said Macomb County Prosecutor...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police say missing 61-year-old man found safe

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a missing 61-year-old man with health issues has been found. The man is said to have walked away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and slippers. On Sunday morning, police confirmed that the man was found safe. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy