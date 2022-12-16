BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say two teens accused of underage drinking are charged after crashing their vehicles and injuring five people, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.Police say the teens, ages 18 and 19, were driving separate cars on Saturday when one of the drivers attempted to pass the other and collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township.The sheriff's office says six people were involved in the crash. Of those six people, three were ejected and five were transported to a hospital. One man was found pinned under a vehicle and sustained minor injuries, authorities say. Another man was found unconscious and was transported to a hospital where he remains on a ventilator.Authorities believe the teens were at a local bar and were allegedly served drinks after showing fake IDs. That information was given to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.The teen who caused the crash was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and the other was charged with operating while intoxicated.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO