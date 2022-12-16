Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
MDHHS Macomb County office forced to close after building damaged in vehicle crash
A Macomb County Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) office is closed on Thursday following a traffic crash that hit the building, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County closed after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services building in Macomb County is closed Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the structure Wednesday night. Officials reported Wednesday that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 “due...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman charged with causing crash by tailgating, purposely brake checking MSP trooper
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of purposely tailgating and brake checking a Michigan State Police trooper while she was driving a stolen car, causing a crash and a chase, has now been officially charged. A trooper from the Monroe post in a fully marked patrol vehicle first...
Detroit News
5 injured in weekend St. Clair Co. crash involving drunken teens
Five people were injured in a weekend crash in St. Clair County that was caused by two underaged drivers police say were drunk. The crash happened early Saturday on Capac Road in Berlin Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. Officials said two pickup trucks driven by an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
Teenager involved in drunk driving crash already has several DUIs on her record
It was dark on the long country road where two pickup trucks crashed and rolled early Saturday morning. Intoxicated teenagers were driving both vehicles, according to the Saint Clair County Sheriff.
2 teens face DUI charges after crash injures 5 people in St. Clair County
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say two teens accused of underage drinking are charged after crashing their vehicles and injuring five people, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.Police say the teens, ages 18 and 19, were driving separate cars on Saturday when one of the drivers attempted to pass the other and collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township.The sheriff's office says six people were involved in the crash. Of those six people, three were ejected and five were transported to a hospital. One man was found pinned under a vehicle and sustained minor injuries, authorities say. Another man was found unconscious and was transported to a hospital where he remains on a ventilator.Authorities believe the teens were at a local bar and were allegedly served drinks after showing fake IDs. That information was given to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.The teen who caused the crash was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and the other was charged with operating while intoxicated.
The Oakland Press
6th-grader in custody, police say loaded 9mm found in school backpack
A Waterford Township sixth-grader is in Children’s Village after he allegedly brought a handgun to school. According to the Waterford Police Department, another student reported to school officials that the fellow student — an 11-year-old — had what was believed to be a BB gun to Pierce Middle School at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. School administrators located the student suspect and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the student’s backpack, police said.
abc57.com
Two people found dead in running vehicle, fatal overdose suspected
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near Oak Road and Stanton Road around 2:49 a.m. on Monday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a running vehicle with two unconscious individuals inside. Both were...
candgnews.com
Shelby Township Police looking for customers who ‘dined and dashed’ on their bill
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Police Department is looking for a group of people who did not pay their food bill Nov. 30 at a local restaurant. The Police Department said, in a post on crimewatch.net, that it needs “to get ahold of them to make sure the restaurant gets their money after feeding them.”
MLive.com
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School
A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford.
Detroit News
Whitmer kidnap plotter's kin rally to save him from life prison term
Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison. Adam Fox's mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.
Detroit News
Man who stabbed Macomb prison inmate charged
A prisoner at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township who allegedly stabbed and killed another inmate has been charged with first-degree murder, officials said Tuesday. Michael Ketchum also was charged with assault with intent to murder and being a prisoner in possession of a weapon, said Macomb County Prosecutor...
St. Paul police say missing 61-year-old man found safe
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a missing 61-year-old man with health issues has been found. The man is said to have walked away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and slippers. On Sunday morning, police confirmed that the man was found safe.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
Michigan man gets prison time for gun possession during 2020 shooting at West Virginia bar
HUNTINGTON, WV -- A 33-year-old Redford man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in connection with a 2020 shooting that left seven people wounded. Kymoni Davis was sentenced in federal court by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
Virus claims life of 12-year-old boy, family plans to keep his legacy alive
A Macomb Township couple is mourning the loss of their son who died last month after coming down with parainfluenza.
fox2detroit.com
FOX 2 photographer paralyzed in crash needs help
Rob Plewa and his wife Rita need help after a motorcycle crash last year. Rob was paralyzed and Rita must care for him daily, but there is little monetary assistance after Michigan insurance laws changed.
Comments / 1