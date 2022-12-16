ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

VIDEO: Lexington business owner jumps through window to chase away burglars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man from Ukraine jumped through a window to scare off would-be burglars from his business. Police say officers responded early Thursday morning to Smart Point in the 1000 block of Industry Road for a report of criminal mischief. When officers arrived, they learned that potentially two suspects broke into the business.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department, 51-year-old William White was arrested and charged with criminal mischief 1st degree and 2nd degree as well as charges for an outstanding warrant. White is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say that due to the nature of the vandalism, a hate/bias report was taken.
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Manhunt ends with suspect in custody

A manhunt has ended tonight in Madison County with the apprehension of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) age 52 of Richmond. Mr. Masters was being sought by local law enforcement for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. The charges stem from the shooting incident on McWhorter Court around 3:30 yesterday in Richmond.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Police identify suspect in murder of Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have identified a suspect in the December 10 shooting death of Elaina Mammen. Police say 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley is wanted on a warrant for murder. According to police, 19-year-old Mammen was found shot inside a vehicle on Colonnade Drive. She was pronounced dead...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating shooting of teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon for a report of someone who had been shot. When officers arrived, they learned the teenage victim’s mother had taken him away in a personal vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Richmond shooting suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Richmond police. According to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, 52-year-old Russell “Mark” Masters was arrested around 8:00 Tuesday night. Police say they found Masters at a house on Crooksville road and obtained a...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Car struck by gunfire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say gunfire struck a car on Charles Avenue in Lexington Monday night. No one was inside the car. No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. They do not have any suspect information to release.
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Store theft call, ends in arrest of man with arrest warrant

The Richmond police department report responding to a theft claim last Saturday from a local store on Merrick Dr. The arresting officer reported looking for 35 year-old Charles Kavanaugh earlier in the night for his alleged active warrants for arrest. So when the arresting officer arrived on scene at the Merrick Drive area, he reportedly, immediately recognized Kavanugh at the store.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school

An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen. Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life. Her celebration was live-streamed through the...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police urge drivers to be careful this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are warning drivers to be careful this weekend as we watch winter weather move into the area. Police say they already get a lot of calls for crashes and drunk driving this time of year. They stay that, combined with the weather, could be deadly.
LEXINGTON, KY

