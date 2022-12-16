Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington woman accused of selling fentanyl to detectives with child in car
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman is facing charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl with her child in the car. According to an arrest citation, detectives conducted a “controlled drug transaction” around 12:30 p.m. Monday outside a Kroger in Winchester. Police said Samayla Parrish, 21,...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Lexington business owner jumps through window to chase away burglars
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man from Ukraine jumped through a window to scare off would-be burglars from his business. Police say officers responded early Thursday morning to Smart Point in the 1000 block of Industry Road for a report of criminal mischief. When officers arrived, they learned that potentially two suspects broke into the business.
WKYT 27
Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department, 51-year-old William White was arrested and charged with criminal mischief 1st degree and 2nd degree as well as charges for an outstanding warrant. White is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say that due to the nature of the vandalism, a hate/bias report was taken.
WKYT 27
wbontv.com
Manhunt ends with suspect in custody
A manhunt has ended tonight in Madison County with the apprehension of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) age 52 of Richmond. Mr. Masters was being sought by local law enforcement for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. The charges stem from the shooting incident on McWhorter Court around 3:30 yesterday in Richmond.
WKYT 27
Police identify suspect in murder of Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have identified a suspect in the December 10 shooting death of Elaina Mammen. Police say 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley is wanted on a warrant for murder. According to police, 19-year-old Mammen was found shot inside a vehicle on Colonnade Drive. She was pronounced dead...
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting of teen
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon for a report of someone who had been shot. When officers arrived, they learned the teenage victim’s mother had taken him away in a personal vehicle.
WKYT 27
Richmond shooting suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Richmond police. According to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, 52-year-old Russell “Mark” Masters was arrested around 8:00 Tuesday night. Police say they found Masters at a house on Crooksville road and obtained a...
WKYT 27
Car struck by gunfire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say gunfire struck a car on Charles Avenue in Lexington Monday night. No one was inside the car. No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. They do not have any suspect information to release.
wbontv.com
Store theft call, ends in arrest of man with arrest warrant
The Richmond police department report responding to a theft claim last Saturday from a local store on Merrick Dr. The arresting officer reported looking for 35 year-old Charles Kavanaugh earlier in the night for his alleged active warrants for arrest. So when the arresting officer arrived on scene at the Merrick Drive area, he reportedly, immediately recognized Kavanugh at the store.
fox56news.com
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
fox56news.com
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
wymt.com
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
WTVQ
Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen. Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life. Her celebration was live-streamed through the...
WKYT 27
Lexington police urge drivers to be careful this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are warning drivers to be careful this weekend as we watch winter weather move into the area. Police say they already get a lot of calls for crashes and drunk driving this time of year. They stay that, combined with the weather, could be deadly.
