Jimbo
5d ago
Remember, Sanctuary Cities!!!! Don't ever, count on Biden and friends for help.....absolutely worthless!! Meanwhile we get inundated with tens of thousands of illegals he invited here.
Reply(9)
90
Pat Zimm
5d ago
Sanctuary cities and Sanctuary states. All brought to you by democrats who figured they were too far north or East that illegals would never show up. Deal with it like the border states have been for decades.
Reply
86
non negotiable
5d ago
well, Biden left into the country 4 million migrants so far and is pushing state and local governments to support them. Denvers fair share of migrants is going to be a whole lot more.
Reply(5)
50
