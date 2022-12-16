Read full article on original website
City of Marshfield will no longer have curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items.
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. Residents are able to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at...
Marshfield Utilities Winter Storm Information – Preparation and How to Address Issues
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – With additional snow and high winds expected to affect our area Thursday and into the weekend we are anticipating possible electrical service outages. The most up to date information will be provided on our website, Facebook, and Instagram. Please follow our pages and the City of Marshfield’s page for up to date communication.
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Major winter storm roars toward Wausau
An intensifying storm system will bring snow, strong winds with blowing and drifting snow and subzero temperatures this week in Wausau, with a winter storm watch in effect until Saturday morning. Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and early evening with steady snowfall overnight and through Thursday. Four to 7...
Driver killed in Eau Claire County rollover crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
Help Wanted to Solve Wisconsin Two Elk Poaching Cases
Below is a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the...
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
Marshfield aldermen reject restaurant funding request
MARSHFIELD — If a local developer’s group moves ahead with plans to put a new steakhouse in downtown Marshfield, the city will not participate in its funding. During the closed-session portion of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Common Council, Marshfield aldermen voted 6-3 against continuing further discussions regarding assistance for the proposed downtown development. Alderman Pete Hendler – who was present for the public portion of the council meeting – did not attend the closed session, and therefore did not vote on the motion. The decision was made public Dec. 16, when the minutes of the full meeting were released as part of the agenda packet for the Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin
There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
Increase in City of Marshfield Tax Bill Explained
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield citizens are receiving their annual property tax bills this week and are noting a significant increase. The City of Marshfield addressed the tax bill, stating on social media:. “The City of Marshfield’s Finance Department wants property owners to know the tax bill is comprised...
UPDATE: 2 transported to trauma center, person of interest in custody in Stevens Point assault
UPDATED (11:52 a.m.): Police say one of the two people injured in an early morning assault in Stevens Point is a 7-year-old girl, with a 20-year-old man in custody. The suspect in the case has been identified by the Stevens Point Police Department as Elier Bravo De Leon, who lives in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue in Stevens Point. He faces recommended charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, mayhem and burglary.
Northland Lutheran Hangs on To Defeat Nekoosa Boys Basketball
Nekoosa played Northland Lutheran in a non-conference matchup Tuesday night. The teams traded baskets early in the first half, but after a couple of 3s at the end of the half Northland took a 31-20 lead at half. Nash Krcmar’s 23 points in the game and Jaden Hughes’ defense in the second half helped the Papermakers take a 49-48 lead after getting down by as much as 16 points. Nekoosa struggled from the floor at the end of the game and ended up losing 62-65.
Obituary for Carl Binder
Carl J. Binder, 68, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. There will be no public service. Carl was born on March 29, 1954, in Marshfield, to Frank and Faustine (Schmitt) Binder and was a 1972 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.
Marathon’s Brock Warren Voted OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 4 – December 10
Voting for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week saw Marathon’s Grant Warren voted the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 4 – December 10, collecting 779 votes. Zane Grams of Lakeland took second place, collecting 273 votes. Third place went to Athens’ Connor Sheahan with 163 votes.
Obituary for Philip Lang
Philip R. Lang, 78, Sherry, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church in Blenker with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Dan Erdmann, Troy Manlick, Chris Reindl, Sam Strobel, Ricky Grabow, and Dale Panzer. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Town of Sherry, Wood County at a later date.
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
Aquinas Edges Black River Falls in Overtime
Black River Falls fell to Aquinas in Boys Hockey in overtime, 2-1. Calvin Lakowskee scored a third period goal for BRF before Aquinas tied the game and then won in overtime. BRF vs Aquinas 12-19-22 19-Dec-2022 22-28-23(1) ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
Stratford Girls Fall to Crandon
Stratford fell to Crandon in nonconference girls basketball, 57-37. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 5, Berg 2, Kraus 10, Linzmaier 5, Christopherson 11, Yoder 2, Tubbs 2. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear...
