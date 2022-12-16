ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Vibe

Dwyane Wade And Dirk Nowitzki Headline 2023 Naismith Hall Of Fame Nominees

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame 2023 nominees have been announced, with NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki headlining this year’s class of potential inductees. In addition to Wade and Nowitzki, other first-time nominees include former NBA stars Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, current San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team. Former NBA champion and current Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups is also nominated this year, his sixth time on the Hall of Fame ballot. More from VIBE.comStephen A. Smith To Host 'NBA In Stephen A's World' Christmas SpecialAmar'e Stoudemire Charged...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
