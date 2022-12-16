Read full article on original website
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
BREAKING: Ga. RB Jordan Louie Commits, Completes UNC's Signing Day Class
High-three-star running back Jordan Louie announced his signing with North Carolina on Wednesday morning during a Signing Day ceremony at his high school. Louie, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High, selected the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia. He officially visited each, plus Memphis. The Memphis and WVU officials took place in June and resulted in his commitment to the Mountaineers. Meanwhile, he officially visited UNC and Vanderbilt in December. He had de-committed from WVU by that point.
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Football lands big-time wide receiver transfer
Drake Maye has a new weapon to work with, as an in-state product will be returning home to finish his college career with the UNC football program. The UNC football program’s wide receiver room will look a lot different next season, as the Tar Heels will have to replace star wideouts Josh Downs and Antoine Green.
CBS Sports
How to watch NC State vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The NC State Wolfpack and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at PNC Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 73-68 on the road and the Wolfpack taking the second 79-63. On...
MLive.com
Michigan men fall short vs. North Carolina in feisty matchup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan basketball could not make it a sweep over North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The Michigan men fell to the Tar Heels 80-76 on Wednesday night. Michigan’s foul trouble, partly the result of a first-half skirmish, and North Carolina’s veteran lineup were key factors....
Everything Jon Scheyer said following Duke's ugly loss to Wake Forest
It’s never easy to win on the road in the ACC regardless of the match-up. Duke’s young roster found that out on Tuesday night as the Blue Devils were disappointed in both effort and result against underdog Wake Forest. Head coach Jon Scehyer's team was down two starters...
balldurham.com
Duke basketball: Same issues haunting Blue Devils in ugly road loss
The Duke basketball team looked uninterested in its ugly loss to Wake Forest. Jon Scheyer and a short handed Duke basketball team got its first taste of ACC life on the road as Wake Forest outplayed, and out-coached, the young and inexperienced Blue Devils. Let’s get the obvious out of...
packinsider.com
NC State Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis Enters the Transfer Portal
Back on October 10th, Dave Doeren announced at his weekly press conference that Sophomore Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended from the team indefinitely. “Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended indefinitely from the team. That happened three weeks ago maybe, before Texas Tech, and that’s an indefinite suspension.” \. Pierre-Louis...
John Wall Holiday Invitational celebrates 50th Anniversary, stresses importance for high school players
Organizers celebrated with a luncheon in Downtown Raleigh on Tuesday. Twenty-five basketball legends who participated in the tournament over the years were honored.
On the nose: Duke researcher uncovers link between long COVID and loss of smell
A Duke University scientist said he's learned the reason for the loss of smell during long COVID. The discovery comes at a time when COVID sufferers are trying to shake fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath. However, long after some COVID patients walk out of the hospital doors, they're...
v1019.com
This North Carolina City Ranked One Of The Best To Celebrate Christmas
About 113 million people are expected to travel to celebrate the Christmas holiday this year. This figure is according to AAA. And that would be travel by car, train or plane. The personal finance website WalletHub just released a new survey to showcase U.S. cities that are some of the best to spend the holidays. North Carolina’s state capital, Raleigh is one of them.
Former NC NAACP head Barber taking new job at Yale Divinity School
The Rev. William Barber has been tapped to direct the new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.
North Carolina-based Epic Games to pay record $520M in fines for duping Fortnite players, feds say
Cary-based video gamemaker Epic Games will have to pay $520 million for violating a federal act by deploying design tricks, known as dark patterns, to dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases.
Most reviewed restaurants in the 10 biggest cities of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look. When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was […]
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
WITN
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon. Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location. Riddle...
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
