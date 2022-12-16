ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. RB Jordan Louie Commits, Completes UNC's Signing Day Class

High-three-star running back Jordan Louie announced his signing with North Carolina on Wednesday morning during a Signing Day ceremony at his high school. Louie, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High, selected the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia. He officially visited each, plus Memphis. The Memphis and WVU officials took place in June and resulted in his commitment to the Mountaineers. Meanwhile, he officially visited UNC and Vanderbilt in December. He had de-committed from WVU by that point.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Football lands big-time wide receiver transfer

Drake Maye has a new weapon to work with, as an in-state product will be returning home to finish his college career with the UNC football program. The UNC football program’s wide receiver room will look a lot different next season, as the Tar Heels will have to replace star wideouts Josh Downs and Antoine Green.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
MLive.com

Michigan men fall short vs. North Carolina in feisty matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan basketball could not make it a sweep over North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The Michigan men fell to the Tar Heels 80-76 on Wednesday night. Michigan’s foul trouble, partly the result of a first-half skirmish, and North Carolina’s veteran lineup were key factors....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
balldurham.com

Duke basketball: Same issues haunting Blue Devils in ugly road loss

The Duke basketball team looked uninterested in its ugly loss to Wake Forest. Jon Scheyer and a short handed Duke basketball team got its first taste of ACC life on the road as Wake Forest outplayed, and out-coached, the young and inexperienced Blue Devils. Let’s get the obvious out of...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis Enters the Transfer Portal

Back on October 10th, Dave Doeren announced at his weekly press conference that Sophomore Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended from the team indefinitely. “Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended indefinitely from the team. That happened three weeks ago maybe, before Texas Tech, and that’s an indefinite suspension.” \. Pierre-Louis...
RALEIGH, NC
v1019.com

This North Carolina City Ranked One Of The Best To Celebrate Christmas

About 113 million people are expected to travel to celebrate the Christmas holiday this year. This figure is according to AAA. And that would be travel by car, train or plane. The personal finance website WalletHub just released a new survey to showcase U.S. cities that are some of the best to spend the holidays. North Carolina’s state capital, Raleigh is one of them.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC

