Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
 6 days ago

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- As Christmas approaches and shoppers race to get last-minute gifts, those in the Northeast will have to contend with the first big winter storm of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wpAx_0jlMUNTC00
A storm system that started in the West is now blanketing parts of the Northeast with heavy snow. Photo courtesy of Accuweather

Winter storm warnings are in effect from Pennsylvania to Maine. Almost 10 inches of snow has fallen in the Pocono Mountains, while Syracuse has received four inches of snow.

Further to the east, freezing rains has affected roads from Virginia to Pennsylvania, while heavy rain and powerful winds have pounded the coast from New York City to Boston.

Well this escalated quickly. #snow #Syracuse pic.twitter.com/qdnYTRxYMn — Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) December 15, 2022

The storm began in the West and South and produced 58 tornadoes across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Four feet of snow fell in western South Dakota and blizzard warnings are ongoing for Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana.

Lake effect snow is also expected to continue throughout much of western New York. Buffalo could still pick up 15 to 22 inches of new snow through the weekend, which could effect Sunday's Buffalo Bills game. They are already running over 18 inches above average for the season.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

