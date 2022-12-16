ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B and Rosalia collaborate on 'Despechá' remix

By Tonya Pendleton
 6 days ago

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Spanish superstar Rosalìa and Cardi B have come together on the remix of her song "Despechá." Now on tour in support of her third album, Motomami , Rosalìa enlisted the Puerto Rican rapper to join her on the track.

Rosalía accepts the Album of the Year award for "Motomami" during the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 17. She's collaborating with Cardi B on the remix of her hit song "Despechá."Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The song originally came out in July, topping the Billboard Latin Airplay charts.

"There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets," Rosalìa previously said in a statement.

Rosalía went to the top of the Latin Airplay charts for the first time as a solo act with "Despechá." It also climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Tropical Airplay chart.

The two superstars teased the collaboration on their social media accounts. After asking her fans who they thought would be on the remix, Rosalía revealed the artist just before the track dropped.

HOY a las 00:00 con LA CARDIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII @iamcardib ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍— R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 15, 2022

Cardi B responded on her Twitter account.

UUUUUUUIIIII BIEN PERRA https://t.co/itjd1ONZYd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 15, 2022

"Despetchá" was included on Rosalìa's Motomami+ deluxe edition release.

This is not the first collaboration with another female musician for Cardi in 2022. She's also guest-starred with singer/songwriters Summer Walker and SZA for "No Love (Extended Version)," and with rapper Glorilla on "Tomorrow 2."

