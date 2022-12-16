It is all pathetic. Bullies have always been in the girls' bathroom, boys/men do not belong in spaces for girls/women. Peer pressure is authorized bullying without proper guidance. Teenage girls do not need the additional pressure of males being in female private spaces. It a person is confused about what sex they are, then they should seek counseling, not claim a space that is not theirs.
I teach my kids that if they see a male go into the female restroom, they are to warn females before the go in. They are to stay close, within ear shot, and pay attention in case they are needed. Raise sheepdogs because raising sheep is only slightly better than raising wolves.
Boys belong in Boys bathrooms and girls in girls period. I am beyond glad all my boys are now out of school and grown, otherwise I do not want to think of the pressures and fighting those who are supposed to protect our children. My and my wives heart goes out to the parents fighting the good fight. Even though we can not be there in person, we have your back with prayer.
