Criminal charges formally filed against Tipp City detective previously placed on leave

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City police detective has been charged with three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition, according to court documents.

The charges were filed against Officer Todd Daly Friday following a review by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Municipal Court Prosecutor, Chief Adkins told News Center 7.

He has been on paid administrative leave since November 14 after allegations of off-duty misconduct surfaced.

The statement of facts are not available for this case in municipal court, only the charges, and no date has been set on his arraignment.

“The Tipp City Police Department takes these allegations seriously,” Chief Adkins said. “All department members are held to a very high standard of conduct on and off duty.”

The chief has also asked the community to be patient and not rush to judgement until case works through the legal process out of respect for the victim and defendant.

Daley has been with the Tipp City Police Department since December 2017. He was previously suspended by the department following an OVI arrest in 2019, according to a disciplinary action notice.

