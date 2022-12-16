Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orioles get McCann, $19M from Mets for player to be named
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher James McCann and $19 million from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for a player to be named. McCann was an All-Star in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, but hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets last season. He joins a Baltimore team that already has perhaps the top young catcher in the game in Adley Rutschman, but the 32-year-old McCann could be a capable backup and fill the type of role veteran Robinson Chirinos did last season. McCann is due $12 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the $40.6 million, four-year contract he signed with New York in December 2020. As part of the trade, the Mets agreed to pay the Orioles $11 million in 2023 and $8 million in 2024. He became expendable when the Mets agreed last week to a $15 million, two-year deal with free-agent catcher Omar Narváez that was announced Thursday. Narváez, who turns 31 in February, gets an $8 million salary next year, has a $7 million player option for 2024 and can earn award bonuses.
Carlos Rodon put Yankees fans’ Venmo contributions to good use
Hal Steinbrenner wasn’t the only one negotiating with Carlos Rodon during his free agency. Earlier this month, Yankee fans found Rodon’s Venmo account and started contributing to it, mostly in $5-$10 amounts in an attempt to convince him to come to The Bronx. It began on Rodon’s 30th birthday and eventually included several hundred contributors. Rodon noticed and began returning the money. “It was a nice gesture,’’ Rodon wrote in a message to the contributors after the campaign started. “Now I have to give all these people their money back hahaha.” After being introduced as a Yankee in The Bronx on Thursday after signing a six-year, $162 million deal, the left-hander said he and his family had found a good cause for the rest of the donations. Rodon said his cousin recommended donating the money to a worthy cause for the holidays. That turned into Rodon and his family finding a new place to live for a child and his family in Indiana whose house burned down. “[They] don’t have home insurance, so they’ve gotten set up with a house and some living situations,’’ Rodon said. “Obviously, it’s the holiday season, so we’re going to do something nice for the kid.”
Tyreek Hill suggests moving Pro Bowl to middle of NFL season
Shortly after the announcement of this year's rosters for the Pro Bowl Games, Hill took to Twitter, suggesting the yearly all-star festivities should take place during the season, much like the NBA showcases its stars. Long ago watered down because players either decline the invitation or don't give their all...
The Night Before Free Agency
‘Twas the night before free agency, when all through the league. The players are trialing, showing no signs of fatigue. They lined up their shots and positioned with care,. in hopes that St. Carl would soon be there. The DPS were on their way to flank the backline,. looking for...
