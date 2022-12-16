Nekoosa played Northland Lutheran in a non-conference matchup Tuesday night. The teams traded baskets early in the first half, but after a couple of 3s at the end of the half Northland took a 31-20 lead at half. Nash Krcmar’s 23 points in the game and Jaden Hughes’ defense in the second half helped the Papermakers take a 49-48 lead after getting down by as much as 16 points. Nekoosa struggled from the floor at the end of the game and ended up losing 62-65.

NEKOOSA, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO