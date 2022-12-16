Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Northland Lutheran Hangs on To Defeat Nekoosa Boys Basketball
Nekoosa played Northland Lutheran in a non-conference matchup Tuesday night. The teams traded baskets early in the first half, but after a couple of 3s at the end of the half Northland took a 31-20 lead at half. Nash Krcmar’s 23 points in the game and Jaden Hughes’ defense in the second half helped the Papermakers take a 49-48 lead after getting down by as much as 16 points. Nekoosa struggled from the floor at the end of the game and ended up losing 62-65.
onfocus.news
Stratford Girls Fall to Crandon
Stratford fell to Crandon in nonconference girls basketball, 57-37. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 5, Berg 2, Kraus 10, Linzmaier 5, Christopherson 11, Yoder 2, Tubbs 2. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Boys Basketball Crushes Assumption
Auburndale took down Assumption in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 64-36. Auburndale scoring: Willfahrt 20, Yeske 11, Weinfurter 9, Scholl 9, White Eagle 8, Rachu 2, Schmitt 2, Anderson 2, Weber 1. Assumption stats requested, not provided. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can...
onfocus.news
Mosinee Girls Run Past Edgar
Mosinee handled Edgar in nonconference girls basketball, 46-31. Mosinee scoring: Selle 7, Gonzalez 2, Baars 7, Jirschele 20, Fitzgerald 4, Munoz 8. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
onfocus.news
Marathon’s Brock Warren Voted OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 4 – December 10
Voting for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week saw Marathon’s Grant Warren voted the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 4 – December 10, collecting 779 votes. Zane Grams of Lakeland took second place, collecting 273 votes. Third place went to Athens’ Connor Sheahan with 163 votes.
onfocus.news
Aquinas Edges Black River Falls in Overtime
Black River Falls fell to Aquinas in Boys Hockey in overtime, 2-1. Calvin Lakowskee scored a third period goal for BRF before Aquinas tied the game and then won in overtime. BRF vs Aquinas 12-19-22 19-Dec-2022 22-28-23(1) ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Native Publishes Book Featuring Basketball Star Travis Diener
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield native John Willkom has always had a passion for basketball – from playing to coaching to writing about the sport. Published this month, his newest book “No Fear In The Arena” is the story of Fond du Lac native Travis Diener, who played college basketball at Marquette, in the NBA, and for two different clubs in the Italian League.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Carl Binder
Carl J. Binder, 68, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. There will be no public service. Carl was born on March 29, 1954, in Marshfield, to Frank and Faustine (Schmitt) Binder and was a 1972 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.
onfocus.news
Increase in City of Marshfield Tax Bill Explained
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield citizens are receiving their annual property tax bills this week and are noting a significant increase. The City of Marshfield addressed the tax bill, stating on social media:. “The City of Marshfield’s Finance Department wants property owners to know the tax bill is comprised...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Philip Lang
Philip R. Lang, 78, Sherry, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church in Blenker with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Dan Erdmann, Troy Manlick, Chris Reindl, Sam Strobel, Ricky Grabow, and Dale Panzer. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Town of Sherry, Wood County at a later date.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Utilities Winter Storm Information – Preparation and How to Address Issues
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – With additional snow and high winds expected to affect our area Thursday and into the weekend we are anticipating possible electrical service outages. The most up to date information will be provided on our website, Facebook, and Instagram. Please follow our pages and the City of Marshfield’s page for up to date communication.
onfocus.news
City of Marshfield will no longer have curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items.
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. Residents are able to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at...
Comments / 0