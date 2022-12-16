ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cbs12.com

Court eyes Killer Clown trial in May

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Attorneys involved in the trial of the woman accused of dressing up as a clown, and killing the wife of the man she'd later marry, are eying a possible trial date in May. Sheila Keen Warren is accused of killing Marlene Warren in 1990. The...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Detectives looking for missing man, last seen in November

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man last seen in November. The sheriff's office said 50-year-old John Clendaniel was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Nov. 19, but hasn't been seen since. Detectives said they...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Warming center to open Friday night in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warming center will open in Okeechobee for the holiday weekend. It will be located at RiteLife on Ne 2nd Street. The shelter will open Friday night through Sunday. Cold air is expected to arrive in our area on Friday. Those who visit are advised...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

New traffic lights added at Stuart intersection where four people died

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Changes have been made at a busy intersection in Stuart where four people died in a recent traffic crash. Some people feel this will make the intersection safer. A makeshift shrine with flowers and crosses marks the spot at the intersection of U.S. 1 and...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian with their car in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies are looking into a hit-and-run that took place on N Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N. A pedestrian was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown blue SUV approached the green light.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Crash slows southbound traffic on Turnpike near Beeline Highway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike on Tuesday evening. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. The southbound lanes near Beeline Highway are moving slowly, while law enforcement investigates the crash. Video from...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
PALM BEACH, FL

