Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus MuseumKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Court eyes Killer Clown trial in May
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Attorneys involved in the trial of the woman accused of dressing up as a clown, and killing the wife of the man she'd later marry, are eying a possible trial date in May. Sheila Keen Warren is accused of killing Marlene Warren in 1990. The...
'U will die;' BSO deputy accused of sending threatening messages to husband
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A BSO deputy is behind bars and suspended without pay after she allegedly sent threatening messages to her husband and was caught hitting him on camera. Ashley Richardson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 21 by BSO’s Public Corruption Unit on a warrant from...
Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
Indian River County host annual toy distribution event
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — It's the season of giving. On Dec. 21, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office held the annual Pack A Patrol Car Toy Distribution event. The event gave gifts to 90 families and over 260 children throughout the community.
FHP: Man with 3 prior DUI convictions charged in fatal crash in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man with three prior convictions for driving under the influence is facing similar charges in connection to a fatal crash in Martin County. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 57-year-old Michael Walter Holder. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, at Old...
Fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated during fatal crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say they've arrested the woman who killed a man while driving under the influence in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 30, just before 1 a.m., 44-year-old Amelfi Gonzalez was turning left onto Military Trail when she turned onto the path of an oncoming motorcyclist.
Detectives looking for missing man, last seen in November
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man last seen in November. The sheriff's office said 50-year-old John Clendaniel was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Nov. 19, but hasn't been seen since. Detectives said they...
'Everybody loves Cari:' Okeechobee County school resource officer dies after cancer battle
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office invited the community to help raise money following the loss of one of their own. Sergeant Cari Arnold passed away on Monday from cancer. The beloved Sgt., who oversaw the school resource officer program for all public schools in...
Red Cross helps people affected by multi-unit fire in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Red Cross helped victims of a multi-unit fire in West Palm Beach. On Dec. 22, local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, responded to a fire on 11th Street in the Progressive Northwest neighborhood in West Palm Beach.
Cold weather shelters opening in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Cold weather is on the way. On Dec. 23 and 24, two cold weather shelters will open in Indian River County. The Salvation Army will serve as a shelter for the first 40 people who arrive. It is located at 2655 5th Street SW.
Warming center to open Friday night in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warming center will open in Okeechobee for the holiday weekend. It will be located at RiteLife on Ne 2nd Street. The shelter will open Friday night through Sunday. Cold air is expected to arrive in our area on Friday. Those who visit are advised...
New traffic lights added at Stuart intersection where four people died
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Changes have been made at a busy intersection in Stuart where four people died in a recent traffic crash. Some people feel this will make the intersection safer. A makeshift shrine with flowers and crosses marks the spot at the intersection of U.S. 1 and...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian with their car in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies are looking into a hit-and-run that took place on N Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N. A pedestrian was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown blue SUV approached the green light.
Crash slows southbound traffic on Turnpike near Beeline Highway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike on Tuesday evening. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. The southbound lanes near Beeline Highway are moving slowly, while law enforcement investigates the crash. Video from...
New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
