Nampa, ID

Ada County Coroner IDs 25-year-old Nampa man killed in single-vehicle crash

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 6 days ago

The Ada County Coroner has identified the Nampa passenger who died in a single-vehicle crash.

Federico Perez Gonzalez died from blunt-force injuries at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to a coroner’s report. He was 25.

At roughly 7:20 a.m. Thursday, a 24-year-old man, also from Nampa, was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Interstate 84 in Elmore County when the car drove into a median and rolled, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The coroner’s report ruled that Gonzalez’s manner of death was an accident. State police are investigating.

The Idaho Statesman has reached out to state police for additional information.

