Irasburg, VT

WCAX

Essex Police investigate grocery store assault

ESSEX Jct., Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating an assault outside an Essex grocery store earlier this week. It took place outside Mac’s Market Sunday around 4:40 p.m. Essex Police say a woman was pushed down and her bag was stolen out of her hand. They say the suspect fled on foot. Police were notified Monday.
WCAX

Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burlington police crash into each other en route to domestic call

BURLINGTON — A domestic assault incident in Burlington led to two police cruisers crashing into each other on Saturday. The incident took place on North Street and North Champlain Street at around 4:00 p.m. A caller told police that she was hit in the face by her husband and...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Man denies garage break-in

NEWPORT — Around 10:41 a.m. on November 22, a homeowner called police to say a suspicious truck pulled into his drive off Route 105 in Newport Center. According to the affidavit filed by State Police Trooper Ian Alford, the homeowner said watched on his surveillance cameras as the driver got out of his truck and walked out of their view. When he heard noises through the surveillance system, the homeowner set off a siren and saw the driver run to his truck and take off, the affidavit says…..
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 vehicle crash in Lowell

LOWELL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Lowell this morning. The crash took place on Carter Road at around 8:00 a.m. Police say that Desiree Fortin, of Lowell, was traveling east on Carter Road and unable to stop for Diane Rose, also of Lowell, who was entering from a private drive.
LOWELL, VT
WCAX

Virginia man arrested for alleged serial identity theft in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Virginia man used stolen identities to make large withdrawals at banks throughout Vermont. Berlin Police responded to the Vermont State Employees Credit Union in Berlin about a month ago for a report of a man attempting to make a large withdrawal. Police say...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Newport Center

NEWPORT CENTER — A 54-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Newport Center yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation between spouses at a home on Vermont Route 105 at around 9:45 a.m. Police allege that Kenneth Handy, of Newport Center, had physically...
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Franklin County woman facing federal gun charges

ENOSBURG — Harley Davis, 28, of Enosburg, was charged with making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers in connection with the purchase of three firearms in May 2022. Davis appeared in court yesterday and was detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Davis faces a maximum possible penalty of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash in Elmore

ELMORE — A 21-year-old man from Colorado was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Elmore on Friday. The crash took place on Route 12, near Cross Road, at around 2:00 p.m. The vehicle was seen on its side down an embankment when emergency responders arrived. The driver, identified as...
ELMORE, VT
WCAX

Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he’s ending his career on a high note. According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest. The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags...
MORRISTOWN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

New charges for two men connected to murder-for-hire plot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New charges have been filed against two men who authorities say are connected to a 2018 murder-for-hire plot. Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s Office says last Thursday, Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Danville resident Gregory Davis.
DANVILLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI after hitting telephone pole in West Burke

WEST BURKE — A 38-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested in West Burke yesterday. Authorities were notified a car hit a telephone pole on US Route 5, near Before Auto Drive, at around 9:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin McIntosh, was traveling south on Route 5 before...
LYNDON, VT
mynbc5.com

New fraud charges filed in Vermont murder for hire case

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The men previously accused of a murder-for-hire plot in Vermont are facing new charges. Earlier this month, the United States Attorney of Vermont charged Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay with wire fraud in connection to the case that led to the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis from Danville in 2018.
DANVILLE, VT
miltonindependent.com

When to see Santa's Convoy tonight in Milton

MILTON — Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard will escort Santa from St. Albans to Berlin tonight, and pass through Milton on the way. The 186th Brigade Support Battalion and 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) will travel on Route 7 through Milton at approximately 5:20 p.m. The convoy will be coming from Georgia at 5 p.m.
MILTON, VT

