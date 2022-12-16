Read full article on original website
WCAX
Essex Police investigate grocery store assault
ESSEX Jct., Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating an assault outside an Essex grocery store earlier this week. It took place outside Mac’s Market Sunday around 4:40 p.m. Essex Police say a woman was pushed down and her bag was stolen out of her hand. They say the suspect fled on foot. Police were notified Monday.
WCAX
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police asking public to identify person of interest in armed robbery
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man believed to be a person of interest in an armed robbery at a home in Colchester. The Colchester Police Department said they received a call at 7 p.m. on Wednesday about an armed robbery at a home on College Parkway.
newportdispatch.com
Burlington police crash into each other en route to domestic call
BURLINGTON — A domestic assault incident in Burlington led to two police cruisers crashing into each other on Saturday. The incident took place on North Street and North Champlain Street at around 4:00 p.m. A caller told police that she was hit in the face by her husband and...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
Barton Chronicle
Man denies garage break-in
NEWPORT — Around 10:41 a.m. on November 22, a homeowner called police to say a suspicious truck pulled into his drive off Route 105 in Newport Center. According to the affidavit filed by State Police Trooper Ian Alford, the homeowner said watched on his surveillance cameras as the driver got out of his truck and walked out of their view. When he heard noises through the surveillance system, the homeowner set off a siren and saw the driver run to his truck and take off, the affidavit says…..
mynbc5.com
Colchester police investigating after pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said 80-year-old Sandra Lemire of Williston was struck by a Ford flatbed wrecker near the University of Vermont Medical Center, Fanny Allen Campus around 3:15 p.m. The...
newportdispatch.com
2 vehicle crash in Lowell
LOWELL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Lowell this morning. The crash took place on Carter Road at around 8:00 a.m. Police say that Desiree Fortin, of Lowell, was traveling east on Carter Road and unable to stop for Diane Rose, also of Lowell, who was entering from a private drive.
‘A savage beating’: Ex-St. Albans cop gets 3 months in jail for punching woman in custody
Jason Lawton, 34, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Martin Maley on a simple assault conviction for striking Amy Connelly in March 2019 at the St. Albans police station. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A savage beating’: Ex-St. Albans cop gets 3 months in jail for punching woman in custody.
WCAX
Virginia man arrested for alleged serial identity theft in Vt.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Virginia man used stolen identities to make large withdrawals at banks throughout Vermont. Berlin Police responded to the Vermont State Employees Credit Union in Berlin about a month ago for a report of a man attempting to make a large withdrawal. Police say...
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 54-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Newport Center yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation between spouses at a home on Vermont Route 105 at around 9:45 a.m. Police allege that Kenneth Handy, of Newport Center, had physically...
newportdispatch.com
Franklin County woman facing federal gun charges
ENOSBURG — Harley Davis, 28, of Enosburg, was charged with making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers in connection with the purchase of three firearms in May 2022. Davis appeared in court yesterday and was detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Davis faces a maximum possible penalty of...
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Elmore
ELMORE — A 21-year-old man from Colorado was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Elmore on Friday. The crash took place on Route 12, near Cross Road, at around 2:00 p.m. The vehicle was seen on its side down an embankment when emergency responders arrived. The driver, identified as...
WCAX
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he’s ending his career on a high note. According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest. The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
WCAX
New charges for two men connected to murder-for-hire plot
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New charges have been filed against two men who authorities say are connected to a 2018 murder-for-hire plot. Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s Office says last Thursday, Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Danville resident Gregory Davis.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI after hitting telephone pole in West Burke
WEST BURKE — A 38-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested in West Burke yesterday. Authorities were notified a car hit a telephone pole on US Route 5, near Before Auto Drive, at around 9:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin McIntosh, was traveling south on Route 5 before...
mynbc5.com
New fraud charges filed in Vermont murder for hire case
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The men previously accused of a murder-for-hire plot in Vermont are facing new charges. Earlier this month, the United States Attorney of Vermont charged Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay with wire fraud in connection to the case that led to the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis from Danville in 2018.
miltonindependent.com
When to see Santa's Convoy tonight in Milton
MILTON — Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard will escort Santa from St. Albans to Berlin tonight, and pass through Milton on the way. The 186th Brigade Support Battalion and 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) will travel on Route 7 through Milton at approximately 5:20 p.m. The convoy will be coming from Georgia at 5 p.m.
West Virginia resident accused of identity theft in Vermont
A West Virginia man was arrested in Vermont for alleged identity theft and false pretense. George Padin, 35, faces three counts of each charge.
