NEWPORT — Around 10:41 a.m. on November 22, a homeowner called police to say a suspicious truck pulled into his drive off Route 105 in Newport Center. According to the affidavit filed by State Police Trooper Ian Alford, the homeowner said watched on his surveillance cameras as the driver got out of his truck and walked out of their view. When he heard noises through the surveillance system, the homeowner set off a siren and saw the driver run to his truck and take off, the affidavit says…..

NEWPORT, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO