Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
From Kansas to California, missing dog has come home for holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Santa is bringing one California woman a Christmas present a few days early, not from the North Pole, but from Kansas. Her lost dog somehow ended up there, and some kind-hearted people helped make sure he got home for the holidays. “I’m so excited to see...
wbrc.com
Trucking industry battling high diesel gas prices but everyone is impacted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you drive a diesel vehicle you have not been happy at the pump lately. According to Triple AAA, the average cost of diesel in the country is four dollars and seventy four cents. In Alabama, the average cost for a gallon of diesel is four...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
wbrc.com
Volunteer firefighters facing struggles as staffing continues to pose challenges
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A shortage of volunteer firefighters across the area means longer response times in emergencies. Wattsville Fire and Rescue has experienced a shortage of volunteers for the last few years. Chief Logan Castleberry said a full staff is upwards of 25, right now they have 17.
wbrc.com
Folks complaining about health concerns from Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A landfill fire in Moody is still burning, and complaints are pouring in from people living miles away concerned about the bad air quality and smell. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management met with St. Clair County officials Monday, attempting to discuss next steps. One of...
wbrc.com
Behind the scenes glimpse at ALEA State Troopers’ effort to protect drivers during the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s holiday campaign ‘12 Days of Safety’ begins December 22. The goal is to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season. WBRC Reporter Tristan Ruppert joined Trooper Justin O’Neal Wednesday for a portion of his shift....
wbrc.com
Sword-wielding suspect arrested during SWAT standoff in California
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A Southern California woman was shocked when she returned home to find a stranger claiming the house was his. He was armed, and he ordered her to leave. Marcia Davalos came home just after noon on Monday and found the man she didn’t know inside....
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold headed to Alabama Friday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, December 23rd and Saturday, December 24th. A strong cold front will bring an abnormally cold Arctic air mass as far south as the Gulf Coast, allowing temperatures to plunge widespread into the teens by Friday morning. This could be the coldest air we have seen in central Alabama since January 2018 and the coldest Christmas on record since 1989 for much of our area. Though we could see a brief changeover from rain to flurries Thursday evening, the primary threat will be the bitter cold settling across the state early Friday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s Thursday afternoon into the teens and even single digits in some of our colder spots by sunrise Friday. Winds will also be blustery as the Arctic cold front sweeps across the Deep South with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. When you factor in the wind and air temperature, feels-like temperatures could easily drop below 0°F. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing for many spots all the way through Christmas Day with temperatures struggling to reach any higher than the low 30s even during the “heat” of the afternoon.
wbrc.com
Mild and cloudy Thursday afternoon followed by a blast of Arctic Air tonight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert Weather Day Issued for Friday and Saturday: We have declared Friday (12-23-22) and Saturday (12-24-22) a First Alert Weather Day for dangerously cold temperatures. Temperatures are forecast to drop 30-40 degrees in a matter of 3-5 hours Thursday night. We will likely wake up with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens Friday morning with wind chills at or below zero. Temperature extremes this cold can result in hypothermia and frost bite. We recommend people to stay inside to avoid the dangerous temperatures. This is the coldest air we have seen since 2018. It is likely the longest stretch of cold temperatures we have seen since 2014. Finally, this is some of the coldest air that has impacted Central Alabama in late December since 1989. This is an unusual weather event, so we need to make sure our neighbors and pets are safe from these elements. You’ll also need to make sure you winterize your home and practice safety precautions when it comes to space heaters.
Comments / 0