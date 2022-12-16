BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, December 23rd and Saturday, December 24th. A strong cold front will bring an abnormally cold Arctic air mass as far south as the Gulf Coast, allowing temperatures to plunge widespread into the teens by Friday morning. This could be the coldest air we have seen in central Alabama since January 2018 and the coldest Christmas on record since 1989 for much of our area. Though we could see a brief changeover from rain to flurries Thursday evening, the primary threat will be the bitter cold settling across the state early Friday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s Thursday afternoon into the teens and even single digits in some of our colder spots by sunrise Friday. Winds will also be blustery as the Arctic cold front sweeps across the Deep South with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. When you factor in the wind and air temperature, feels-like temperatures could easily drop below 0°F. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing for many spots all the way through Christmas Day with temperatures struggling to reach any higher than the low 30s even during the “heat” of the afternoon.

