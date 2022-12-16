(Harrisburg, PA) -- A Pennsylvania archery hunter has won a place in the history books for bagging the second-largest elk ever in the state. The man who served as his guide says the animal might also be the seventh biggest non-typical bull ever taken - especially by archery. Hunter Dave Kammerdiener tagged the elk in Centre County back in September, but it was officially measured and entered into the record books this past week. The rack was officially measured by a Boone and Crockett scorer -- the eleven by seven giant scored 446 and an eighth of an inch. The previous record was for a little over 400 inches.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO