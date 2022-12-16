Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven campus community participates in STEP Head Start Mitten Tree Project
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Each year, STEP Head Start collects mittens, gloves, hats, and scarves for their Mitten Tree project, benefiting the children in their Head Start program. This year, the Lock Haven University Community Service Office and University Store decided to join the project. In November, the Lock...
Live updates: Snow emergencies, cancellations in Centre County as storm begins
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday.
therecord-online.com
Commonwealth University Police Departments Hold Food for Fines Donation Events
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Commonwealth University police departments at Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and Mansfield recently held Thanksgiving Food for Fines events, in which parking tickets were forgiven in exchange for donated food items. At Lock Haven, approximately 40 campus parking tickets were forgiven in exchange for donated food items....
therecord-online.com
PennDOT restores speed limit on portion of Interstate 80
CLEARFIELD, PA – With winter storm Elliott moving through the region, PennDOT restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from exit 42/Emlenton to exit 133/Kylertown-Philipsburg. Speed limits remain reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:. 1. Interstate 99 in its entirety. 2. Interstate 80 from exit 133/Kylertown-Philipsburg to...
Portion of White Deer Pike to close on Wednesday in Union and Northumberland counties
White Deer, Pa. — A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed Wednesday in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Dec. 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while crews work. The detour will be in place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are cautioned to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven University names Foundation Executive Director and Director of Alumni and Employer Engagement
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University Foundation (LHUF) board of directors has appointed Ashley Koser as the Foundation’s executive director, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Koser has more than 10 years’ experience in higher education advancement and development leadership. She was hired as the LHUF’s Alumni Director in March 2014 and four years later, she was promoted to her most recent role as executive director of alumni engagement. Prior to joining The Haven family, she served as the assistant director of the Susquehanna University Fund. She also spent time in Penn State University’s Division of Development and Alumni Relations.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
therecord-online.com
Winter weather and wind chill advisories issued
STATE COLLEGE, PA – Hey, Clinton County, buckle up. It’s a weather double-whammy as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day approach. The National Weather Service in State College has posted both a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory to follow. Winter Weather Advisory. Until Thu 3 pm...
Grinch sidekick charged: Old Lycoming Township Police
Williamsport, Pa. — The second in the pair of the Lycoming County blow mold thieves was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Lane Sarcinella was charged for stealing more than 60 blow molds at the beginning of December, thanks to the efforts of Old Lycoming and Williamsport Police Offices. Her partner, identified as Christopher Fraunfelter, was charged with the same offenses recently. ...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall man charged with home repair fraud
MILL HALL, PA – Mill Hall police report that Gene Raymond Lagoe Jr of Mill Hall/Oswego, NY was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Mann Ave. in the borough on felony charges of home improvement fraud and related offenses,. Police said Lagoe had fled the area when he learned...
therecord-online.com
Doris M. Traxler
Doris M. Traxler, 88, passed away on December 19th, 2022 at Susque-View Home, Lock Haven. Doris was born in Lock Haven, PA to Joseph and Rebecca Hufford Graff on June 4th, 1934. She graduated from Lock Haven High School and was preceded in death by her husband James P. Traxler.
therecord-online.com
Margaret Ann Mogish, “Maggie”
Margaret Ann Mogish, “Maggie” our beloved, mother, BeBe and great BeBe passed away on Dec 18th at her home in Mill Hall surrounded by her loving family. Maggie was born on July 10th, 1939, to the late Albert and Margaret Kershetsky in Delano, PA. The small community of Delano is where she and her sisters grew up, where she met her childhood sweetheart, Charles “Junie” Mogish and where on April 30th, 1959, she married the love of her life. Margaret & Charlie shared 59 married years. They dreamed of raising a family together long before they married. Maggie was a devoted mother to four daughters: Michele (Rick) Terry, Trace (Walt) Bilski, Rebecca Myers, Heather Ake and family member of the heart Timmie Ann Lancaster of Rawlings, Md.
One dead after being struck by vehicle in Benton
BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Benton woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near her home in Columbia County. According to the Columbia County coroner, around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was struck by an SUV in the 3900 block of Route 487 in Benton. Rankin was pronounced dead at […]
iheart.com
Hunter Hauls in Record-Breaking Bull Elk
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A Pennsylvania archery hunter has won a place in the history books for bagging the second-largest elk ever in the state. The man who served as his guide says the animal might also be the seventh biggest non-typical bull ever taken - especially by archery. Hunter Dave Kammerdiener tagged the elk in Centre County back in September, but it was officially measured and entered into the record books this past week. The rack was officially measured by a Boone and Crockett scorer -- the eleven by seven giant scored 446 and an eighth of an inch. The previous record was for a little over 400 inches.
therecord-online.com
Love resigns as Woodward Township supervisors’ chairman
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Wayne Love, chairman of the board of Woodward Township supervisors, has resigned from that position and the board itself, effective as of Tuesday. His resignation was announced and accepted at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, but his resignation letter had been submitted on Nov. 15. Love presided...
therecord-online.com
Sugar Valley wrestlers shut down Hornets, 48-15
LOGANTON, PA – The Sugar Valley wrestling team kicked off its home season in style Monday night, piling up seven falls in downing visiting Wellsboro by a 48-15 score. The Phoenix moved to 4-3 on the season, the Green Hornets falling to 1-2. Sugar Valley will next be in action on January 3rd when they will host Sullivan County.
82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
local21news.com
Deceased woman found on Mifflin County road, police investigating
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the mysterious death of a woman who was found deceased today on River Road in Bratton Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown (PSP), the body is identified to be that of 25-year-old Paige Kibe. Authorities have said that there is...
Comments / 0