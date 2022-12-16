A Hard Freeze Warning is now in effect for SE Texas from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight Thursday night inland and until Noon Friday along the coast. Temperatures Thursday will start off in the 40s early and climb to the 60s by early afternoon. The strong arctic front will roll in by 1-2 pm and send temps crashing to the 40s by 3-4 pm and around freezing by 7 pm. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens to low 20s by early Friday morning. On top of that wind will pick up switching from the south to the north early Thursday PM with gusts of 30-40 mph inland and 40-50 mph along the coast. We will likely stay below freezing for 36-46 hours so make sure your home is winterized and you are prepared to wear extra layers! Also, make sure your pets are safe and warm and plants are protected. The cold won't stick around for long because our weather models are already hinting at 70s by the middle of next week!

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO