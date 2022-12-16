Read full article on original website
Texas leaders on arctic blast: 'The power grid is ready and reliable'
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders say we can have faith in the power grid as an arctic blast will drop temperatures statewide to dangerous lows. Gov. Abbott and the leaders of the PUC and ERCOT said they plan to have enough power generated to avoid any major outages despite the potential for the coldest temperatures we've had since that disastrous 2021 winter storm.
Dangerously cold temperatures surging towards Texas, hardware store in Houston out of freeze supplies
HOUSTON - A powerful winter storm with life-threatening cold temperatures is now surging across the country. In the Houston area, no precipitation is expected. However, The National Weather Service has issue hard freeze and wind chill warnings for almost all of Texas. "Texas is open 24/7," said Texas Governor Greg...
Experts 'confident' in the Texas power grid as many brace for Arctic blast
HOUSTON - Officials in the Houston-area are urging people to get ready for unusually cold weather expected for later this week. "People need to prepare for a hard freeze for Friday [and] Saturday," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Wrap those pipes now. Get a little extra water [and] keep that on hand. If you’re going out of town, wrap the pipes, or drain the pipes of water and turn them off."
Houston freeze 2022: Weather forecast as arctic blast heads for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - A major arctic blast is on the way to Southeast Texas leading into the Christmas holiday! You may be thinking that this will be like the Big Freeze of February 2021. It will be almost as cold, but the subfreezing temperatures are not expected to last as long. Another difference will be the lack of precipitation expected this time around.
Arctic temperatures headed for Houston, make sure you're ready!
HOUSTON - A major arctic blast is on the way to SE Texas leading into the Christmas holiday! You may be thinking that this will be like the Big Freeze of February 2021. It will be almost as cold, but the subfreezing temperatures are not expected to last as long. Another difference will be the lack of precipitation expected this time around.
Hard Freeze Warning, temps in the 50s Wednesday evening
A Hard Freeze Warning is now in effect for SE Texas from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight Thursday night inland and until Noon Friday along the coast. Temperatures Thursday will start off in the 40s early and climb to the 60s by early afternoon. The strong arctic front will roll in by 1-2 pm and send temps crashing to the 40s by 3-4 pm and around freezing by 7 pm. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens to low 20s by early Friday morning. On top of that wind will pick up switching from the south to the north early Thursday PM with gusts of 30-40 mph inland and 40-50 mph along the coast. We will likely stay below freezing for 36-46 hours so make sure your home is winterized and you are prepared to wear extra layers! Also, make sure your pets are safe and warm and plants are protected. The cold won't stick around for long because our weather models are already hinting at 70s by the middle of next week!
Protect your pipes ahead of the arctic blast
Pipes in homes all over Texas froze and burst during the winter storm of 2021 resulting in the biggest insurance claim event in the state's history. Phil Hollibaugh with ServiceMaster Restoration and Cleaning shows how to prep your outdoor pipes to avoid a disaster.
Contractor advises Houstonians turn off water completely and drain pipes, instead of insulating pipes
HOUSTON - Many Houstonians say they've learned their lesson from last year’s freeze. This time around, they’re leaving nothing to chance. STAY WARM: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday. "Everything’s been tough.," said Lorenzo Constantini. "Everything costs way more than it should, so you definitely...
